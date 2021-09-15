Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater brings back a lineup of live performances on the historic stage this fall. The 2021-2022 Celebrity Season kicks off in September and includes live music, adventure films, shadow dancing, musical theater, nostalgic and funny live plays and a fusion of improv comedy and hypnosis from comedian Colin Mochrie.
Live music performances include Australian guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel on Oct. 5 and singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot on Oct. 21.
The Majestic welcomes musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed with “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul” on Feb. 16. Sneed starred in the 2020 “Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration” at the Majestic. For this new tour, he teams up with Grammy Award-winning singer Karen Clark Sheard to pay homage to the Queen of Soul with fresh renditions of her greatest hits.
Master mimic and show business legend Rich Little makes his Gettysburg debut on Oct. 15. The Reduced Shakespeare Company lands on the Majestic Theater stage on Feb. 12, with “The Complete History of Comedy (abridged).” “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” is the hilarious and true story of the beloved sitcom “I Love Lucy,” and L.A. Theatre Works brings it live to the Majestic Theater stage on Feb. 25.
Colin Mochrie, of “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” returns to Gettysburg on March 18 with his newest comedy show, “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.” Mochrie teams up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci to hypnotize 20 volunteers from the audience, who are then whittled down to five of the best to do improv scenes with Mochrie while they are still under hypnosis. What can possibly go wrong?
On April 30, family humorist Kim Weitkamp shares her songs and stories of growing up free range in the heart of Amish country.
The Brothers Grimm and their fairy tale characters invade Nov. 4-7 with the musical “Into the Woods,” presented by Gettysburg College’s Department of Theatre Arts and the Sunderman Conservatory of Music. On March 6, “Catapult: Magic Shadows” is a spellbinding production featuring incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of stories from around the world. “Menopause the Musical,” a musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, will take the stage on April 12.
Back by popular demand on Jan. 28 is Mountainfilm on Tour, bringing documentary shorts from the annual Telluride Mountainfilm Festival to the Majestic screen. This celebration of adventure, environment and the human spirit tours internationally each year following the festival.
Tickets are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling 717-337-8200, or by stopping by the box office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
