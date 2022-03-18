Fewer than 40 percent of Frederick County Public Schools teachers surveyed believe students are prepared for their next grade level, according to data collected by the firm searching for the district’s next superintendent.
Hazard, Young Attea & Associates surveyed 1,561 people, including parents, students and staff. They asked respondents what qualities they’d like to see in the school system’s next leader and about their current thoughts.
Survey results showed that fewer than 40 percent of respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, practicing fiscal responsibility or communicating transparently.
Respondents were broken down into six groups: administrators, teachers, support staffers, parents or guardians, students and other community members. They ranked a series of statements on a scale from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
Administrators had by far the most positive view of the district — 80 percent of them marked that they either agreed or strongly agreed with the idea that FCPS has a “clear, compelling shared vision for the future.”
Only 22 percent of students agreed with that statement, as did 36 percent of teachers.
Administrators were also more likely to feel that FCPS schools were safe, that students were on track and that the district was fiscally responsible and communicated in a transparent manner. There was a 40-point gap between administrators and teachers on the question of fiscal responsibility and a 30-point gap on the question of student preparedness.
The data also showed disparities between students’ view of the district when compared to staff members’ views. While 67 percent of administrators and 45 percent of teachers agreed FCPS was addressing students’ social and emotional needs, only 16 percent of students felt the same way.
Nearly 40 percent of students said they agreed FCPS schools were safe, compared to 80 percent of administrators, 58 percent of parents or guardians and 59 percent of teachers surveyed.
Just 35 percent of all respondents agreed with the statement that FCPS was “heading in the right direction.” Students expressed the least agreement — at 28 percent — and administrators expressed the most, at 66 percent.
School board president Brad Young, who is leading the seven-member group responsible for hiring the next superintendent, said he wasn’t surprised by the ratings.
“It’s been a rough two years for a lot of people,” Young said.
Many constituents have been unhappy during the pandemic, he said. Young, who has been on the school board for more than a decade, is currently running for a seat on the county council. Some felt the district returned to hybrid learning too soon, while others spent months furious over mask requirements.
“People, generally, on surveys reflect their most recent experience,” Young said. “And it’s generally people that are upset that answer surveys.”
The survey was available online from Feb. 21 until March 4. The executive search firm spoke with an additional 141 people in personal interviews and focus groups.
It was clear that respondents wanted a superintendent with budget and finance experience who could work to rebuild trust with parents and community members, according to the firm.
A consultant from the firm will present the group’s findings at next week’s school board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
As the district and schools across the U.S. inch back toward normalcy, Young said he hoped the community’s approval ratings would go up.
Still, he said the board would consider the results closely as it moves through the search process.
“I think it’s certainly important information,” he said. “The new superintendent — whomever they may be — will have to look at those and do things to boost the image of the school system with the community and parents.”
Board members are aiming to conduct their final interviews for the position by April 14.
