A man was charged with having a stolen handgun after a traffic stop early Monday morning, Frederick police said.
The handgun was reported out of Philadelphia, police said in a press release.
Keyon Williams, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged with one count each of having a handgun, having a loaded handgun and illegally possessing a stolen firearm, the press release said. He is being held without bail, according to court records.
At around 3:30 a.m., the release said, an on-duty officer noticed a vehicle with improperly illuminated headlights while on patrol in the area of Baughmans Lane and West Patrick Street.
The officer stopped the vehicle and searched it, the release said. A 30-round magazine was found.
The officer saw Williams in the rear passenger seat “trembling, sweating profusely and exhibiting further characteristics of being armed”, the press release said.
Due to Williams’ behavior and a lack of a firearm given the magazine, the officer conducted a Terry frisk, police spokesman Allen Etzler said.
A Terry frisk is the legal right for an officer to do a pat down, based on reasonable suspicion that a person has something illegal or is doing something illegal, he said.
