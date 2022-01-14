Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer in their communities.
It is a federal and state holiday. Offices will be closed.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed.
- Parking: No payment is required at city parking garages and meters.
- Residential Trash Collection: There will be no trash collection service. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, please set your trash our Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
- Residential Yard Waste Collection: There will be no yard waste collection. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Jan. 24.
- Business District Trash Collection: Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
- Recycling, Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected. It will return to the regular schedule on Jan. 19.
- Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
Recreation
- The William Talley Fitness Center will be open.
Housing and Human Services
- Foodbank: There will be no food distribution service.
- Soup Kitchen: Soup kitchen services will be operating on the normal schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County government offices will be closed on Monday. Offices will return to regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday.
More information about the holiday schedule:
- Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol or 301-600-1546.
- Frederick County Board of Elections and Department of Social Services will be closed. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections or 301-600-VOTE (8683) and dhs.maryland.gov or 301-600-4555, respectively.
- Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Jan. 16 and 17. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at: fcpl.org
- Frederick County Health Department: All division services will be closed. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept or call 301-600-1029.
- TransIT Services: The TransIT office will be closed and the following service changes will be in effect: Connector bus service will run on a Weekday Holiday Schedule; all Peak buses and the No. 61 Connector will be canceled; all shuttles will operate on a regular schedule; TransIT-Plus (demand response) service will be canceled; MARC Train service will run on the R schedule; and all MDOT MTA Commuter Buses 204, 505 & 515 will be canceled. Please see Rider Bulletin for a complete list of closures and for the Weekday Holiday Schedule. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit or 301-600-2065.
- The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling facilities at 9031 Reichs Ford Road will be open and recycling collection will run on the normal schedule. Use the Recycle Coach app or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/DSWR for more information.
- Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney’s Office District and Circuit Courts are closed. State’s Attorney’s offices will also be closed
- Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGS
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Myersville, New Market, Thurmont and Walkersville will be closed.
The town offices of Woodsboro will be open.
Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
All MVA and VEIP locations are closed on Monday.
