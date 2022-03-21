The Maryland Board of Elections pushed back deadlines for early and mail-in voting on Monday in response to the state Court of Appeals delaying the primary election until July 19.
Early voting will begin July 7 and end July 14. The new deadline to request a ballot in the mail is July 12, according to the elections board.
"Following the Court of Appeals’ decision last week to move the primary election to July 19, the state Board of Elections has been working with the local boards of elections to ensure that Maryland voters have the opportunity to participate fully in the election process," Maryland Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a press release.
Last week, the Court of Appeals ordered the state’s primary election be pushed to July 19 and extended the deadline by which candidates have to file.
The court moved the date the primary will be held — originally June 28 — because of legal challenges to congressional and legislative redistricting maps passed by the legislature, according to a court order.
Potential candidates, including those seeking to represent Frederick County at the local, state and federal level, will have until April 15 at 9 p.m. to file for candidacy.
