Confirmed cases
Maryland: 120,568
Frederick County: 3,935
24-hour increase
Maryland: 412
Frederick County: 21
Confirmed deaths
Maryland: 3,739
Frederick County: 122
Seven-day rolling positivity rate
Maryland: 2.75 percent
Frederick County: 2.75 percent
Current hospitalizations
Maryland: 290
Frederick County: 0
Patients in ICU
Maryland: 71
Frederick County: 0
Rate of new cases per 100,000 residents:
Maryland: 9.56
Frederick County: 9.47
Total hospitalizations (since the beginning): 15,171
Released from isolation: 7,378
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.