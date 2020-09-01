Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland can move into phase three of his Roadmap to Recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, all businesses in the state will be permitted to reopen. Although, there will still be health protocols in place and restrictions on how many people will be allowed in at a given time.
The move still needs the blessing of County Executive Jan Gardner, who can override the plan if she feels Frederick County is not ready to reopen further.
But, in phase three of the recovery plan, movie theaters and live-entertainment venues will be able to open at 50 percent capacity or up to 100 people per auditorium indoors and 250 outdoors.
Retail space and Houses of Worship can increase their occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent.
"I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into stage three does not mean that this crisis is behind us and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business," Hogan said in a press conference to announce the next phase of reopening.
In making the move, Hogan cited that Maryland's seven-day rolling positivity rate, an average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, is 3.39 percent and has been below the 5 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization for further reopenings since June 25.
He also noted that hospitalizations are down more than 77 percent since they peaked in early May.
"We continue to be in much better shape than the nation and better than most states across the country," he said.
Hogan also announced that Maryland was partnering with Apple and Google to deploy a new exposure notification tool that will help notify people of potential exposures more quickly and easily and provide recommended guidance.
"I want to sincerely thank our doctors, nurses and public health officials, our small-business community, and, most importantly, the people of Maryland who have really pulled together over the past five months to respond to this unprecedented challenge with incredible courage and perseverance," he said.
The move to phase three will allow Warehouse Cinemas to open along the Golden Mile in a corridor of the former Frederick Towne Mall on U.S. 40.
"We are more than ecstatic [about the governor's announcement]. It's been a decent journey," said Rich Daughtridge, the president and CEO of Warehouse Cinemas, which will offer 28 self-serve beer taps and a full bar to customers.
"We are excited to bring movies and the magic of Hollywood to Frederick."
(2) comments
Welp. It was a good run while it lasted all. Our governor has officially Desantis'd us.
Please explain how. How long do you suggest a lockdown should last and why? I’m really curious what the doom and gloom crowd’s plan and metrics are for reopening.
