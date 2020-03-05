The number of Maryland residents tested for a new coronavirus disease jumped to 31 as of early Thursday.

The state still has not reported a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the official name of the disease. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 17 negatives tests and 14 samples still pending.

In a briefing before the Maryland House’s Health and Government Operations, Fran Phillips, the deputy secretary of Public Health Services, said it is a “matter of time” before Maryland or one of the neighboring states see the first confirmed case of the disease. As of Thursday, the closest states to Maryland that have cases are New York, Connecticut and North Carolina.