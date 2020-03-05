Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The number of Maryland residents tested for a new coronavirus disease jumped to 31 as of early Thursday.

The state still has not reported a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the official name of the disease. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 17 negatives tests and 14 samples still pending.

In a briefing before the Maryland House’s Health and Government Operations, Fran Phillips, the deputy secretary of Public Health Services, said it is a “matter of time” before Maryland or one of the neighboring states see the first confirmed case of the disease. As of Thursday, the closest states to Maryland that have cases are New York, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Heather Mongilio

