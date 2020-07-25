Before setting off on May 14, 1804, to explore and map the recent Louisiana Purchase and find a passable water route west to the Pacific Ocean, Meriwether Lewis stopped in Frederick in April 1803 to gather supplies for the expedition, writes Chris Heidenrich, in “Frederick: Local and National Crossroads.”
On July 5, 1803, Lewis spent the night in Frederick where he hired a teamster to travel to Harpers Ferry (then in Virginia) to transport arms and other weapons to Pittsburgh. The driver did not arrive as planned so Lewis hired another. Heinrich notes that Lewis may have purchased supplies from the Hessian Barracks, one of the state’s armories of the day.
The U.S. Army Center for Military History lists Pvt. John Collins, born in Frederick County, as a member of Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery. He was a good hunter, but had a drunk and disorderly side, and was often disciplined.
— Susan Guynn
