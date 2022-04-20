In our age of too much information, I find myself becoming ever more dependent on my uneasy alliance with the nearly omniscient World Wide Web. While I’ll never recoup the stress-filled hours spent feeding my hypochondria on WebMD and window shopping on Amazon and Wayfair, I do frequently benefit from a more selective harnessing of the power of the web.
For instance, when I had to replace the Otterbox cover that’d protected my ancient, second-hand smartphone so well for so long, I discovered it was far easier to find one on Amazon than it was to physically switch it out.
After several frustrating minutes of unsuccessful tugging, twisting and gentle prying, I did what roughly 30 million of us human types do every day — I visited YouTube. There, the nice lady with the lovely English accent walked me through the two or three ridiculously simple steps required to easily and effectively update my phone’s exterior.
A British Commonwealth accent seems to be key in solving any number of technical issues via YouTube. I have the patient, detail-driven gentleman speaking the true Queen’s English to thank for enabling me to finally understand an advanced feature that had long baffled me in one of my mainstay business apps. There were a few pauses and rollbacks between starting his video and being asked to “like” his channel, but together, we got there. Ever since, I save hours each month now that I no longer have to rely on my cumbersome workarounds.
YouTube provides me with more than a steady supply of solutions to a mind-boggling variety of questions and problems. It also stands ever ready to offer welcome diversions in the form of music, movies, old TV shows and more. But it doesn’t do it all.
When it’s more fact-based knowledge I’m looking for, my go-to first stop is Wikipedia. It’ll never completely replace my affection for hardbound encyclopedias, but it does the job seven out of 10 times. Even with its shortcomings of sometimes imperfectly researched and poorly written entries, it’s not a bad place to start. It definitely beats the pitfalls of accidentally going to the wrong source — like the time I typed “whitehouse.com” into the search bar instead of “whitehouse.gov.” I guarantee, it’s a mistake I won’t repeat.
That was far from my only “interweb” learning curve misstep. The first time I used eBay was in its early days, when bidding was the primary way to make purchases. My husband is famously difficult to successfully surprise with a gift. But that doesn’t stop me from trying. It was on eBay that I found a fun and unusual collectible I was fairly certain he’d like. Inspired, but nervous because I’d never done any online auctions, I created my log-in, put in a bid and waited. When I checked back hours before the auction closed, I saw someone had matched my bid. So I did what made sense. I upped my offer by $5.00 and won the prize, only to discover I’d bid against myself — the price I paid for forgetting my original username. After that, it’s been a strictly “buy now” policy for me anywhere I shop.
I realize that by current standards, mine is a rather limited array of regularly visited sites. But that’s sort of in keeping with my feelings on friendships and other things of value in my life. I don’t need a whole lot of different ones, just a select handful of really good ones.
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer and interweb explorer can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
