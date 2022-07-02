Recent Middletown High School graduates Kinley Halsey, Rachel Walsh and Johanna Lockney each received $2,000 scholarships from the Middletown Lions Club.
Each year, the Lions Club awards three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from Middletown High, and this year, they were presented at the Lions Club dinner meeting on June 22.
Candidates are judged on their scholastic grades, level of participation in school and community activities, recommendations from their teachers and counselors, financial needs and their accomplishments as Middletown High students.
Kinley Halsey will attend LSU in the fall, and she wants to be a veterinarian and specialize in exotic animals. She has worked for several years as a member and officer in the FFA program, taking agricultural courses, and being involved in a veterinary program for large and small animals, as well as horse care and management. Kinley volunteered for four years at animal control shelters and has been a dancer for the past nine years.
Rachel Walsh will attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in psychology. While in school, Rachel was involved in extracurricular and community activities that built leadership, teamwork and communication skills. She maintained a 4.0 GPA (unweighted) and was involved in the National Honor Society for art and science. She participated in clubs and cheered competitively. She volunteers at the Frederick County Animal Control shelter, and she was a camp counselor for Boy Scouts and the Middletown United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School.
Johanna Lockney will be attending the University of Maryland and is planning a career in health care. She received her certified Nursing assistant license in the summer of 2021. Johanna is a member of the National Honor Society for science, math, art and French. Also, she was president of the French Club and founder and president of the Knitting and Crochet Club. Johanna has been a classical ballet student for the past 10 years.
The members of the scholarship committee include Bobby Curtis (chair), Lynne Price, Peg Redmond, Shirley Nyswaner, Paul Fox, Ann Keyfauver and Margaret Rusk.
The Middletown Lions welcome any new member interested in joining the club. Lions business meetings are held at the Middletown AMVETS. They meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
If you would like to attend, call 301-639-6028.
