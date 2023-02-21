From YouTube covers to original-songs success, Shane Guerrette has been working his whole life for the opportunity to tour. Now he has it. After wrapping up a quick stint with Black Joe Lewis earlier this year, he’ll hit the road with The Heavy Heavy for a 15-date trek that will take him up and down the East Coast.
Before he does that, however, he’ll make a stop in Frederick at New Spire Stages as part of the Weinberg Center’s Tivoli Discovery Series on March 2.
72 Hours recently caught up with Guerrette to talk about how he got into music, the influence of John Mayer, making a record in his bedroom and how important the release of those YouTube videos were to the beginning of his career.
I was listening to some of your music earlier today. It’s a very distinct style and I love it a lot. I’m wondering how you came into playing the sort of music you play?
It’s really interesting because when I was starting out learning music, I was 14 years old and started on an acoustic guitar. My first influences weren’t necessarily what they are now, so it’s cool to look back and see how I was inspired by different music genres. In high school, I really liked John Mayer. I just thought he was an amazing guitarist. It puzzled me how he could play guitar like that. I fell down the rabbit hole of tracing his inspirations and in that, I found a lot of blues music. His main guy was Stevie Ray Vaughn. You trace it back and there were the Kings — B.B. King, Albert King, Freddie King — and I landed in a place where one day I woke up and all I was playing was blues-inspired music. I grew up listening to Led Zeppelin and The Doors. It was classic rock, through and through. I went through a phase where I was just trying to figure out what my sound was and where I feel the most inspired writing and not just listening. When it came down to writing, I was wondering what I was trying to sound like. It came down to this mesh of everything, really. These last couple years, I’ve been influenced by soul music as well, so it’s kind of a mesh of all the influences through the years and the approach is pretty DIY as well. I recorded the album myself, but I wouldn’t call myself a producer. It’s exactly what it is — it sounds like retro music that was recorded in 2023 in a bedroom.
That’s very true. One thing that really struck me was your voice. You have a very soulful voice. How did you come into that?
It was me just doing it for so long. I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember. My older sister was always singing. My mom was always singing, growing up. I was always around it and I just kind of fell into it. The first song I remember singing was U2. I really liked Bono when I was really young and people kind of told me I sounded like him growing up. I sang in chorus throughout high school and I ended up doing pop covers on YouTube in high school. It was this thing of figuring out my own voice. It’s hard to tell you. One day, I just kind of started writing differently and fell into it.
Back to your album. You said you produced it yourself — was that something you always wanted to do or were there other people you were hoping to work with on it?
It’s really funny, actually. I recorded a debut album during COVID, when everything was coming back to normal and at the time, I was working a job and I took a couple weeks off to figure out how to do music full-time. I visited my brother down in New York City and I was doing these open mics and I felt really discouraged because I’d go to these open mics because there wouldn’t be a crowd and you’d just play to other musicians. So, I decided to shift my efforts towards recording my own music and getting it out into the world somehow. At the time, I had done some production for those YouTube covers and I kind of had a hand in the production world. I’d watch tutorials on music production and all that and to be honest, I was recording the album as a demo to send to producers to help me record an actual album. I had a list of producers I did reach out to. Some were interested and some of them got back to me while others didn’t, but I was only recording it as a demo to find a producer to record it as a polished album. By the time I was done with the demo, I sent it out to producers and also sent it out to friends and family to see what they thought and everyone seemed to like it. The whole process was so fun because I wasn’t worried about making this perfect thing. I didn’t have the pressure of the thing that stops me the most, which is perfection. It wasn’t even a worry because it was just a demo at the end of the day. I released the album a single at a time and just made videos around them online and they slowly picked up some sort of buzz and here I am now. It’s been this gradual thing.
One thing I liked about the songs I heard is that they aren’t that long. Most of them are between two and three minutes and you don’t see that a lot nowadays. Was that a conscious decision on your part or is that something you fell into?
It was and it wasn’t. I was aware of it towards the end of trying to record those songs. It was something I was considering changing but then I like being conscious of the era we’re living in and how people consume music. I knew being an unknown artist, it would be easier to capture people’s attention by releasing a song at a time instead of an album all at once. That was a conscious thing. The second part of that is the length of the songs. I figured I’d leave it at the timeframe they were at because it was easier to digest in ways. People weren’t so eager to sit down and listen to a five-minute song, let alone a whole album, so it was a decision of it being 2022, 2023 and it was the times we were living in.
I’m interested to see how that translates in your live show. Coming to Frederick, will you have a band with you or will you do it solo?
For this show, I am doing it with a band — a three-piece. Myself on guitar and vocals and I’ll bring a drummer and bassist along. It’s another thing I never thought about while recording the album: How am I going to do this live and how will it translate? It’s been its own thing. How do I make it sound like the record, but also, how do I make it different? It’ll be different in some regards. I like working in intros and outros. I want to have it fresh so I’m not doing the same thing day after day. It’s all part of the plan, figuring out how to keep it where it’s familiar, but also be interesting at the same time.
I noticed you have a nice amount of dates on your website. Is this year the most you’ve been able to get out and tour, or have you been on the road a lot through your career?
Touring has always been a goal of mine since I started doing music. It’s always been this daydream I’ve had. Everything I’ve been working toward has been to get to touring. Growing up, I’d play out in bars and restaurants pretty heavily, just doing acoustic gigs. It was great and all, but sometimes, it’s discouraging when you feel like background music. I just wanted to put on a show where people come out and they know my music. That’s always been a goal. I just did a five-day run with Black Joe Lewis and that was my first real introduction to touring. That was the first time I started doing legitimate shows and opening for awesome bands. In April, I’ll be opening up for The Heavy Heavy. It’s my introduction to touring and so far, it’s been both good and bad. I never envisioned everything that goes into it, but it’s been a great opportunity. I’ve been lucky enough to do that because around the time I was releasing a single at a time, I was reaching out to booking agents. I always knew that I wanted a booking agent on my team and I was cold-emailing agents. I made a list of bookings agents I could see myself aligning with and a couple got back to me. Most didn’t, but a couple did, and one of them was Chris Palmer at Madison House. Initially, the spring and summer of 2022, we were just talking. He heard the music and he really liked it. So, we’d go back and forth and have phone calls every couple weeks. I remember one day in December, I was at work. He called me in the middle of the day and I didn’t think anything of it. I thought it was just another phone call to check in and he mentioned he wanted to work together officially. Since then, we’ve been working together. I’m really grateful he came along and he’s been helping me tremendously.
Let’s go back to the pop covers on YouTube for a second. Your sound is older than modern day music. It’s interesting how those two things clash. How important do you think it is now to have that video presence on all the different platforms and getting your name out there even if you’re just doing covers and not your own music. Do you think that’s essential these days?
That’s a very, very good question. It’s hard for an artist to come around and accept that’s where the industry is at. That’s where the opportunity is to get a fanbase and get that exposure. I personally think it’s really instrumental in the developing stage of an artist. You’re coming from no fanbase to building one. It’s a really great platform to do that and for me, I was building a fanbase at the same time I was figuring out how to be an artist. You get those fans that stay with you through the whole process and they’re on the journey with you. I understand why it’s seen as a negative thing because a lot of the time, we fall into the game of making content that appeals to an audience and you get caught in the game of marketing more so than making art. I understand that, but at the same time, I think it’s a necessary evil to at least be aware of what it can do for you and how you can get your name out there. It’s a double-edged sword.
The last thing I wanted to ask about is the rest of your year. Do you have things planned for the rest of the summer and maybe even the fall?
Right now, the furthest out I’m looking at is April. I’m doing that tour for The Heavy Heavy. It’s a 15-day tour. I’m starting in Maine and it ends up in Florida, so it’s the whole east coast and I’m looking forward to that. I know we’re looking into getting more dates, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there are upcoming tours after that and into the summer. Besides that, I’m working on new music. I can’t give all the details away on that because it’s so early on, but I definitely am planning on releasing new music and I think it’s going to be the same approach — me in my room recording this stuff. I like the organic quality to it. It’s just me and the fans. There’s no middle man. I’m writing all these songs, I’m producing them and I feel like that’s special for these early days. One day, I’m sure I’ll find a producer, but it has to be the right one — one where we see eye to eye. For now, I just really like these early days.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
