The Maryland Department of the Environment told the town of Myersville in late December that it “strongly recommends” that the town issue a public health advisory to its water customers because of elevated levels of “forever chemicals” detected in a town well.
However, Myersville officials said on Friday and Monday that they don’t plan to send an advisory until they conduct their own tests, which could take weeks to collect and process. Meanwhile, the town is looking into water infrastructure improvements to reduce the levels of the chemicals.
The chemicals — known as PFOS and PFOA — found in Myersville’s Deerwoods well are part of a broader group of compounds present in firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics and other consumer products. Myersville’s two other wells also were tested, but did not have elevated levels.
The chemicals’ “forever” label is based on how difficult the compounds are to break down and their ability to persist in the environment and humans for an unknown amount of time.
Myersville’s levels of these compounds are below a federal threshold that recommends action, but higher than a threshold of concern.
MDE said in a statement to The Frederick News-Post that it has told two other Frederick County community water systems — the town of Thurmont and Gilberts Mobile Home Park — that they also have elevated levels of PFAS, which is the broader category that includes PFOS and PFOA. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The statement did not specify if those other systems also were urged to notify its customers about their test results.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said on Monday that he did not know of any statement from MDE about elevated PFAS levels. He said he knew that MDE tested the town’s water, but he hadn’t heard yet about the results.
MDE told the town that testing was completed and would send the town more information, Kinnaird said.
An attempt to reach someone connected to Gilberts Mobile Home Park through a phone number listed online on Monday was unsuccessful.
MDE was closed on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Frederick County health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said she knew about the Myersville results and the town should notify its water customers.
“We want to make sure that the water customers are aware of the result,” she said. “It helps people to be informed consumers.”
Myersville posted the January council agenda online, with a link to the water results and the MDE draft notice about the elevated levels.
Though the use of PFOS and PFOA was mostly phased out by U.S. manufacturers in the early 2000s, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they are resilient and remain in the environment. And, while public use of those two specific classes of compounds has been reduced, the broader list of chemicals categorized as PFAS is expanding, with an estimated total of 9,000 different synthetic chemicals identified, according to the EPA.
The compounds pose an array of adverse health outcomes to humans, especially in high concentrations, and include a reduced ability of the immune system to fight off infections, developmental effects in fetuses or breastfed children, and increased risk of some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The study of these health outcomes is still in its early stages, however, and the prevalence of PFAS in humans makes it difficult to define clear correlations between the compounds and health outcomes, according to Brookmyer.
One study by the CDC revealed that PFAS compounds were estimated to be in the blood of 97% of Americans.
What is known about PFAS, however, is that even small concentrations pose a risk to humans, based on a lifetime of exposure.
In 2022, the EPA significantly lowered the threshold that the agency believes can impact health, from 70 parts per trillion (ppt) to concentrations of .004 ppt and .02 ppt for PFOS and PFOA, respectively.
Tests conducted by MDE at a Myersville water treatment plant in August 2022 showed combined levels of PFOS and PFOA around 48 ppt.
The town has three wells. It combines water from those wells to serve its customers. Water from the other two wells has not had elevated levels of PFOS and PFOA in tests.
The lowest level of PFAS that instruments can detect is 4 ppt, according to the EPA. An agency FAQ states that the EPA is conducting research to improve the ability to detect low concentrations.
Some states, including Pennsylvania, have set their own thresholds for concern about PFAS levels — higher than the EPA’s 2022 levels, but lower than the 2016 level.
Documents on the Myersville website show that MDE informed the town manager, Kristin Aleshire, of these results on Dec. 21, 2022, and said it “strongly recommends” that town officials distribute a public health advisory within 30 days.
MDE included a template for the message the town could send.
“Testing results from samples taken on August 24, 2022 by the Maryland Department of the Environment in one of our drinking water wells detected elevated levels of PFOS/PFOA,” the advisory template states. “Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you a have right to know what happened and what we did to correct this situation.”
The town council voted 5-0 this month not to put out any advisory until the town completes its own tests with its water system manager, a nonprofit called Maryland Environmental Service, according to Mayor Mark Hinkle.
In emails that Aleshire shared with The Frederick News-Post, he wrote to an MDE natural resources planner that the mayor and council determined not to send a public notice since town officials were not present when MDE conducted the sample and because the results were below the 2016 EPA guideline of 70 ppt.
“Issuance of public notice specific to this matter, at this time, and based on that limited information would be premature to the process of additional verified testing by the Town to better determine what consistent resultant level may exist and further the appropriate action which may be taken to address,” Aleshire wrote.
The testing last followed testing in 2020 that also revealed elevated levels of PFAS, though not as high as what was found in 2022.
In separate interviews, both Aleshire and Hinkle questioned the purpose of issuing an advisory when the town has not overseen consistent tests on local wells.
“It scares the public,” Aleshire said of the advisory. “It’s not good for anybody — us, the people, or MDE.”
As town manager, Aleshire does not have the authority to issue such an advisory. He said he recommended to the town council not to issue the advisory, but it’s the town council’s decision.
Myersville town council members did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding their decision not to issue a public advisory until further testing.
“I don’t know what purpose [an advisory] would serve since we don’t exceed the [2016] federal maximum” of 70 ppt, Hinkle said.
The EPA says the new guidance levels are interim, but replace the 2016 standards.
Public health experts recommend informing residents of PFAS exposures, so they can understand the associated risks.
“People have the right to know about pollution in the area they live,” said Philippe Grandjean, a research professor at the University of Rhode Island, who studies PFAS.
In an interview, Grandjean cited a 2022 report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which he says he peer-reviewed, that addressed the question of whether municipalities should inform residents of exposure to PFAS.
“That’s where the National Academy has said, ‘Well, on the one hand, we don’t want to stress people. On the other hand, it may also stress people if they’re not allowed to know,’” Grandjean said. “[The National Academy] concluded that the residents have a right to know and also the right to decide to which degree they want to know.”
Grandjean also emphasized a need for additional studies on water sources with elevated levels of PFAS and corresponding action to reduce their levels, which Myersville officials said they are conducting.
“If it’s something that has built up over several years, we need to act fast,” Grandjean said of communities with elevated levels of PFAS. “If it’s just something very new, I would say we have a bit more time to figure out where it comes from and what to do.”
Grandjean said municipalities looking to lower PFAS concentrations can combine water from multiple wells to dilute elevated levels from a single well. Myersville already does that, Aleshire said.
MDE conducted its first PFAS tests on the Myersville water system in December 2020. Those PFAS results were below an MDE action level of 28 ppt at the time. MDE decided to test further and returned to Myersville in 2022 as part of the department’s continued sampling efforts across the state.
In addition to recommending the issuance of a public health advisory in December 2022, MDE officials also recommended implementing a plan for reducing PFAS in the Myersville water treatment plant.
An example included taking the Deerwoods well offline, though MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson wrote in an email that MDE did not specifically recommend that.
“... We work with water systems to get affected wells offline where it’s possible for the system to do so, or to find other approaches to reduce PFAS in drinking water,” Apperson wrote.
Aleshire wrote in an email to MDE that the town’s water system operator concluded that the town could not stop using the Deerwoods water supply system without creating a deficit in the town’s ability to fulfill daily customer demand.
