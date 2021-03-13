Featuring a 1982-built cabin-inspired house, the 11.5-acre lot at 2001 Thurston Rd. near Urbana is last week’s top property. Closing at $850,000, it listed at $825,000. The house is outfitted in custom-made cabinetry, hardwood floors and exposed beams. Much of the wood was salvaged from an 18th century barn. With over 2,000 square feet, the house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6767 Accipiter Dr., New Market, $830,000
10121 Woodsboro Rd., Woodsboro, $701,000
6928 Cardozo St., New Market, $679,180
9721 Blandwood Way, New Market, $659,400
BRUNSWICK
1200 Shenandoah View Pkwy., $448,385
210 Shenandoah View Pkwy., $449,990
1315 Scheer St., $330,000
408 Brunswick St., $254,900
BUCKEYSTOWN
3704 Buckeystown Pike, $200,000
EMMITSBURG
1315 Huntley Cir., $407,000
16431 Creamery Rd., $278,750
FREDERICK
104 Mercer Ct #157, $650,000
6715 Serviceberry Dr., $620,367
6370 Claridge Dr. N, $625,000
7042 Antebellum Way, $602,317
5757 Guilford Garden Ter., $577,830
8011 Glendale Dr., $557,000
8874 Shady Pines Dr, $548,133
8876 Shady Pines Dr., $622,896
8872 Shady Pines Dr., $608,960
3103 Herb Garden Dr., $534,440
6818 Ballenger Run Blvd., $531,080
9126 Kenway Ln., $525,000
2125 Artillery Rd., $485,000
2128 Walnut Ridge Ct., $470,500
2180 Ambleside Ct., $460,000
8870 Shady Pines, $529,411
1747 Algonquin Rd, $446,000
5117 Constitution St., $433,445
7061 Delegate Pl., $432,665
7068 Delegate Pl., $428,205
102 Mercer Ct #25 6, $410,000
201 Spring Bank Ave., $408,000
6462 Autumn Olive Dr., $407,260
6203 Manor Woods Rd., $391,400
164 W All Saints St., $380,000
9060 Knott Ln., $380,021
6423 Walcott Ln., $370,000
5983 Passend Dr., $351,264
2059 Spring Run Cir., $340,000
1658 Wheyfield Dr., $330,000
6126 Pine Crest Ln., $310,000
6056 Forum Sq., $309,000
4887 Hiteshow Dr., $300,000
1305 Taney Ave., $290,000
5047 Small Gains Way, $286,000
2403 Dunmore Ct., $279,900
5793 Rockspray, $278,000
5687 Barberry Ct., $264,000
6714 Fallow Hill Ct., $259,000
7179 Glenmeadow Ct., $250,500
7801 Old Receiver Rd., $250,000
6090 Blue Stone Cir., $242,000
1039 Staghorn Ave., $240,000
229 Center St., $235,000
6917 Doublebrand Ct., $230,000
3804 Basford Rd., $180,000
821 Stratford Way #J, $155,000
1241 Danielle Dr. #A, $152,000
IJAMSVILLE
5601 Broadmoor Ter North Ter., $579,900
10131 Fauberg St. #M, $387,910
9719 Fingerboard Rd., $374,000
10135 Fauberg St. #M, $350,785
10139 Fauberg St #M, $336,980
JEFFERSON
3592 Casamento Pl., $564,145
4313 Horine Rd., $367,000
MIDDLETOWN
7438 Marker Rd., $530,000
MONROVIA
11030 Cornerstone Ln., $632,590
4355 Landsdale Blvd., $565,000
4313 Viridian Ter., $441,000
4511 Landsdale Pkwy., $401,250
MOUNT AIRY
1002 Park Ridge Dr., $630,000
13974 Penn Shop Rd., $607,600
9 Walden Way, $370,000
NEW MARKET
9720 Blandwood Way, $614,120
10557 Hunter Ct., $573,545
7002 Eaglehead Dr., $557,216
10553 Hunter Ct., $554,280
7017 Eaglehead Dr., $537,969
5947 Pecking Stone St., $478,605
6013 Goshawk St., $466,915
5945 Pecking Stone St., $453,385
5972 Aplomado Ln., $442,845
5974 Aplmado St., $438,955
5941 Pecking Stone St., $434,875
6007 Goshawk St., $436,400
10276 Quillback St., $428,615
5939 Pecking Stone St., $422,950
6011 Goshawk St., $414,750
5943 Pecking Stone St., $422,950
10617 Saponi Dr., $383,060
10619 Saponi Dr., $354,044
5633 Tessie Ct, $296,002
POINT OF ROCKS
1598 Thomas Ct., $321,000
THURMONT
200 Dogwood Ave., $325,000
WALKERSVILLE
251 Kerchner Rd., $605,240
204 Vista Glen Rd., $581,910
118 Greenwich Dr., $575,000
8531 Inspiration Ave., $412,000
209 Silver Stone Dr., $365,000
8509 Inspiration Ave., $349,000
