031321TopHouse

Much of the wood in this house, which sits on 11.2 acres was salvaged from an 18th century barn.

 Courtesy photo

Featuring a 1982-built cabin-inspired house, the 11.5-acre lot at 2001 Thurston Rd. near Urbana is last week’s top property. Closing at $850,000, it listed at $825,000. The house is outfitted in custom-made cabinetry, hardwood floors and exposed beams. Much of the wood was salvaged from an 18th century barn. With over 2,000 square feet, the house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6767 Accipiter Dr., New Market, $830,000

10121 Woodsboro Rd., Woodsboro, $701,000

6928 Cardozo St., New Market, $679,180

9721 Blandwood Way, New Market, $659,400

BRUNSWICK

1200 Shenandoah View Pkwy., $448,385

210 Shenandoah View Pkwy., $449,990

1315 Scheer St., $330,000

408 Brunswick St., $254,900

BUCKEYSTOWN

3704 Buckeystown Pike, $200,000

EMMITSBURG

1315 Huntley Cir., $407,000

16431 Creamery Rd., $278,750

FREDERICK

104 Mercer Ct #157, $650,000

6715 Serviceberry Dr., $620,367

6370 Claridge Dr. N, $625,000

7042 Antebellum Way, $602,317

5757 Guilford Garden Ter., $577,830

8011 Glendale Dr., $557,000

8874 Shady Pines Dr, $548,133

8876 Shady Pines Dr., $622,896

8872 Shady Pines Dr., $608,960

3103 Herb Garden Dr., $534,440

6818 Ballenger Run Blvd., $531,080

9126 Kenway Ln., $525,000

2125 Artillery Rd., $485,000

2128 Walnut Ridge Ct., $470,500

2180 Ambleside Ct., $460,000

8870 Shady Pines, $529,411

1747 Algonquin Rd, $446,000

5117 Constitution St., $433,445

7061 Delegate Pl., $432,665

7068 Delegate Pl., $428,205

102 Mercer Ct #25 6, $410,000

201 Spring Bank Ave., $408,000

6462 Autumn Olive Dr., $407,260

6203 Manor Woods Rd., $391,400

164 W All Saints St., $380,000

9060 Knott Ln., $380,021

6423 Walcott Ln., $370,000

5983 Passend Dr., $351,264

2059 Spring Run Cir., $340,000

1658 Wheyfield Dr., $330,000

6126 Pine Crest Ln., $310,000

6056 Forum Sq., $309,000

4887 Hiteshow Dr., $300,000

1305 Taney Ave., $290,000

5047 Small Gains Way, $286,000

2403 Dunmore Ct., $279,900

5793 Rockspray, $278,000

5687 Barberry Ct., $264,000

6714 Fallow Hill Ct., $259,000

7179 Glenmeadow Ct., $250,500

7801 Old Receiver Rd., $250,000

6090 Blue Stone Cir., $242,000

1039 Staghorn Ave., $240,000

229 Center St., $235,000

6917 Doublebrand Ct., $230,000

3804 Basford Rd., $180,000

821 Stratford Way #J, $155,000

1241 Danielle Dr. #A, $152,000

IJAMSVILLE

5601 Broadmoor Ter North Ter., $579,900

10131 Fauberg St. #M, $387,910

9719 Fingerboard Rd., $374,000

10135 Fauberg St. #M, $350,785

10139 Fauberg St #M, $336,980

JEFFERSON

3592 Casamento Pl., $564,145

4313 Horine Rd., $367,000

MIDDLETOWN

7438 Marker Rd., $530,000

MONROVIA

11030 Cornerstone Ln., $632,590

4355 Landsdale Blvd., $565,000

4313 Viridian Ter., $441,000

4511 Landsdale Pkwy., $401,250

MOUNT AIRY

1002 Park Ridge Dr., $630,000

13974 Penn Shop Rd., $607,600

9 Walden Way, $370,000

NEW MARKET

9720 Blandwood Way, $614,120

10557 Hunter Ct., $573,545

7002 Eaglehead Dr., $557,216

10553 Hunter Ct., $554,280

7017 Eaglehead Dr., $537,969

5947 Pecking Stone St., $478,605

6013 Goshawk St., $466,915

5945 Pecking Stone St., $453,385

5972 Aplomado Ln., $442,845

5974 Aplmado St., $438,955

5941 Pecking Stone St., $434,875

6007 Goshawk St., $436,400

10276 Quillback St., $428,615

5939 Pecking Stone St., $422,950

6011 Goshawk St., $414,750

5943 Pecking Stone St., $422,950

10617 Saponi Dr., $383,060

10619 Saponi Dr., $354,044

5633 Tessie Ct, $296,002

POINT OF ROCKS

1598 Thomas Ct., $321,000

THURMONT

200 Dogwood Ave., $325,000

WALKERSVILLE

251 Kerchner Rd., $605,240

204 Vista Glen Rd., $581,910

118 Greenwich Dr., $575,000

8531 Inspiration Ave., $412,000

209 Silver Stone Dr., $365,000

8509 Inspiration Ave., $349,000Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!