In the Jan. 21-22 edition, the Daily Poll question was: “Are local governments in Frederick County taking enough action to respond to climate change?”
I was unable to submit a response, although I had a desire to do so.
I have voted many times on the Daily Poll, but on many occasions, I have not participated in the poll because the preselected responses to the poll question did not align with my opinion on the subject in question.
This has been frustrating to me, and I wonder how many other readers of The Frederick News-Post feel the same.
This has prompted me to investigate the actual definition of the word “poll.”
My Random House Webster’s College Dictionary definition reads as follows: “a sampling or collection of opinions on a subject, taken from a selected or random group of persons, as for the purpose of analysis.”
In the Jan. 21-22 instance, it is obvious that the poll question and the provided responses to the poll question narrowed down the field of respondents to “selected,” rather than “random.”
In consideration of the dictionary definition quoted herein, it is my opinion that the News-Post has not been consistent in providing an accurate analysis of random public opinion.
Perhaps a review of the News-Post’s Daily Poll format should be considered, with a particular focus on providing a broader spectrum of available random responses.
One suggestion would be to add more response choices, such as six, rather than only four.
And one other suggestion: In the process of composing the poll question and responses, the following guideline question should be considered in the spirit of providing honest, unbiased journalism for the readers of the News-Post: “Is this a random poll?”
I thank you for your consideration in this matter.
David Juel
Knoxville
