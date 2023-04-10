A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased over the weekend in southern Frederick County, according to the Maryland Lottery.
The ticket was sold at the Sheetz store at 3842 Burkittsville Road near the intersection of Md. 17 and Md. 180, near Rosemont and Knoxville.
