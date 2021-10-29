The Frederick Arts Council this week disbursed $38,500 in grants to 17 arts organizations and programs throughout the county.
The Community Arts Development grants aim to allow high-quality arts programming available to an array of groups, according to an FAC news release. The grants are funded through Frederick County and the Maryland State Arts Council.
This round of recipients includes Endangered Species (Theatre) Project, Frederick Book Arts Center, Inc., Frederick Regional Youth Orchestra, Frederick Symphony Orchestra, Inc., Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Maryland Wind Music Inc., Other Voices Theatre, Spires Brass Band, The Clustered Spires Chorus, The Delaplaine Arts Center Inc., The Frederick Children’s Chorus, The Frederick Chorale, The National String Symphonia, Weinberg Center for the Arts Inc., Emmitsburg Community Chorus, Downtown Frederick Partnership and Calvary United Methodist Church.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this important funding and support to these extraordinary grantees contributing so much to making Frederick such a vibrant place to live, work and visit,” Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, said in a prepared statement.
Grant applications are evaluated by the CAD Committee, which includes representatives from the Frederick Arts Council staff and board as well as the local creative community.
More information can be found online via frederickartscouncil.org.
