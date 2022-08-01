100 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1922
The Frederick County Farmers’ Association has decided to organize a Farm Bureau, which will be affiliated with the National Farm Bureau. This was determined at a meeting of a special committee of the association held at the Courthouse yesterday, the committee having been appointed for this purpose. It is understood that farm bureaus are being organized in Washington, Carroll, Howard and Montgomery counties.
Struck by a lightning bolt last evening while standing in a confectionery booth at LeGore’s Grove, where the Church of God is conducting its annual summer services, Edward A. Myers, about 42 years old, of Woodsboro, was instantly killed. C.P. Smith, who has charge of the booth and who was standing near Mr. Myers, was stunned by the same bolt that killed Myers but not seriously injured. It is believed that the bolt struck a power pole of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company and followed a service wire to the booth in which Mr. Myers was leaning against the upright, which supported the service wire.
The residence of Oscar Waltz, Araby, was struck by lightning last night about 10 o’clock and burned to the ground. Most of the contents were destroyed with the building. Mr. and Mrs. Waltz were in the sitting room of the house watching the storm. All at once, there was a bright flash of lightning and both felt a distinct shock. Mr. Waltz got up and went to the window. He saw that it was very light outside and shortly discovered that the whole roof of the building was a mass of flames.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 2002
Plans to privatize the Weinberg Center for the Arts will take center stage today at a special joint meeting of the Frederick Board of Aldermen and the Weinberg’s board of directors. The 3 p.m. public meeting at the Weinberg Center on West Patrick Street will be the first time the two boards have discussed privatization since Mayor Jennifer Dougherty’s June 20 announcement of plans to cut off city funding.
Federated Charities, a provider of low-cost office space for nonprofit human service associations, returned to its downtown Frederick location this week after a yearlong project of renovations to the historic building. The $2 million expansion project connected the original Federated Charities building at 22 S. Market St. to a neighboring house purchased by the organization in 1997, said Lloyd Hoover, president of the board of directors.
The garden tractor Derek Wagner built from scratch for the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair won’t ever mow a blade of grass, but Derek is proud of the fact. The Carroll High School senior said he got rid of all the part that would mow grass. In fairs such as this one, bladeless mowers that have powerful engines can win trophies in a new kind of class called the garden tractor pull. The fair hosted the event for the first time ever on Saturday, and youth are displaying their tractors all week.
