100 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1922
Expressions of sorrow were heard on every side over the tragic death of Policeman John H. Adams, the victim yesterday of William A. Stultz’s rage. Messages of sympathy flowed into the little home on West Fifth street all day, and the death of Frederick’s most popular and esteemed policeman was the general theme of conversation. The opinion was freely expressed that had not the authorities acted quickly in removing the murderer to Baltimore an attempt would have been made to lynch him.
Charles Butcher, Earl Rice, Donald Rice, Robert Eisenhauer, Oliver Keefer, Henry Schmoler, Laurens Bowers and Emory Baer appeared before Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday to account for having firearms on a camping trip along the Monocacy river. The lads were told to leave the weapons at home the next time they went camping and were dismissed. The campers spent a week along the Monocacy and had several rifles and revolvers which they fired off at different times.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1982
There may be a lot of talk going around about citizen apathy in politics, but that certainly wasn’t the case Monday night at the Urbana Fire Hall where a standing-room only crowd gathered to hear candidates for state and local offices. Almost all of the candidates for every office from governor to central committee turned out to present a brief speech (one minute) and meet with citizens to address issues. The event was sponsored by the Urbana Civic Assn.
The new 911 emergency number will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, for the majority of Frederick County residents, according to John Fairchild of the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company. Calls from residents who have either a 775 (Union Bridge) or 635 (New Windsor) phone exchange will not come directly to Central Alarm by dialing 911. He said residents in those areas should either dial the operator, who will switch the caller to Central Alarm, or the seven digit emergency number. In Carroll County, the 911 number is planned to go into operation sometime during 1983.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 2002
The armed holdup of a Brunswick bank Friday was the first bank robbery that long-time residents can recall since the mid-1970s. Employees at the Super Fresh grocery store on Souder Road were robbed at gunpoint nearly five years ago, “but I’m told this is the first bank robbery in the city in recent history,” said Brunswick Police Chief Col. Clark Price, who took the helm of the police department in January 2002.
Embarked on a six-day guided whitewater rafting and fly fishing trip on the Salmon River in Idaho, Greg Stalnaker knew he was on the adventure of a lifetime. Nothing to do but fish and enjoy the scenery. But then the Jefferson man came head-to-head with a 300-pound, angry black bear and face-to-face with sheer terror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.