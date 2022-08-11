100 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1922
100 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1922
Panes of glass in a north window of the foundry shop of the Frederick Iron and Steel Works in northeast Frederick tinkled and fell on a workbench. A bullet or two whined and whistled. It was yesterday morning, and a machinist who had been leaning over his bench in front of the window scattered for cover. Forthwith a call was sent to the Police Department. Two officers with drawn revolvers Sherlocked through the foundry, and sleuthed around in a cornfield that spread just beyond the window through which the unaccounted-for shots penetrated. Those shots, three or four in number, are yet a mystery.
The seventieth anniversary and home coming celebration of the Mt. Zion United Brethren church, Myersville, will be held next Sunday. It will be an all-day celebration. The people in attendance will bring box lunches, and dinner will be served on a large table on the church grounds. All of those taking part in the program are descendants of the original members of the congregation.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1982
Three-year-old Mark Rondo, of Mount Pleasant, often helps his grandfather, Albert Stone, of Boss Arnold Road in Knoxville, pick vegetables from the garden, but it isn’t too often that he pulls a six-pound cantaloupe out of the patch. The 22 ½-inch around cantaloupe will be enjoyed by the entire family.
Four fire companies — Walkersville, Woodsboro, Frederick and Lewistown — handled the controlled burning of the old Eleanor Houck farm house on Md. 194 near Walkersville that has stood empty for many years and was becoming a health hazard. The firemen set the blaze so the flames would consume the front of the house first while they sprayed water toward the rear of the building. The house, more than 100 years old, previously had been occupied by the Houcks, the Van Fossen family and the Schroyers.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
