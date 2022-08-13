100 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1982
The John Hanson House, so carefully redesigned and rebuilt when Frederick County’s new courthouse and multi-service center was constructed, already has been damaged by flooding in the basement following a hard rain July 27. But, that’s only one problem area in the newly opened building that prompted the county commissioners to fire the general contractor the following day. The move was announced by County Attorney Lawrence E. Speelman at a news conference Thursday morning. Among the other areas damaged during the 3 1/2 inches of rain were ceilings where tiles have fallen out, and plastic buckets have been placed on benches to catch the water; the judges’ chambers where water spots now mar the windowsills; ponding on the roof over the main entrance to the building; and water on the back porch.
Robert B. Hotz of Middletown, a distinguished former Washington journalist, has been nominated by President Reagan to become a member of the General Advisory Committee on Arms Control and Disarmament (GACACD). Confirmation hearings in the Senate for Hotz and nine other Reagan GACACD nominees are expected shortly, after which action by the U.S. Senate is necessary before the nominees can assume their posts.
Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 2002
In a word: hot. That’s how lifelong farmer Keith Wiles described conditions in the field just outside Frederick as he readied his hay baler for the work ahead. He wiped his blackened hands on an old rag. “I’m a little bit of everything,” he said as he greased the New Holland baler’s moving parts to keep them in working order. His job that day was that of a mechanic, but he also plays the part of veterinarian and caretaker for his family’s 350 head of Holstein dairy cattle and 50 beef animals.
WASHINGTON — Investigators probing last fall’s anthrax attacks have no physical evidence linking Dr. Steven J. Hatfill to the crime, a federal law enforcement official said Monday, a day after Dr. Hatfill forcefully declared his innocence. Still, the FBI is unwilling to clear him. Ten months after the attacks by mail, some of the nation’s top researchers are increasingly skeptical that they will ever find evidence linking anyone to the crime.
Firefighters who returned to the mountain Monday to battle a stubborn fire said they faced numerous obstacles as well as the flames. The fire that burned about two acres near Emmitsburg was inaccessible to vehicles, even four-wheelers, which pushed firefighters to the limit before they even reached the fire. Since trucks couldn’t get close to the blaze, firefighters carried tanks containing five gallons of water. They also carried rakes and special tools for making a fire line.
