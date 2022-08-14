100 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1922
Apparently without the slightest motive, Andrew Fritz, about 25 years old, Saturday night shot and instantly killed Samuel Bradford, about 30 years old, all of Fritztown. A few minutes later, he went to the home of Robert O. Shepherd, in the same neighborhood, and shot and instantly killed him. He then left for the home of John Shane, his intended third victim, but on the way turned the weapon on himself and fired a bullet through his own brain. The triple tragedy occurred at a hamlet known as Fritztown, about a mile from Unionville, 18 miles northeast of this city. Fritz, a laborer who had been working at the Union Bridge cement plant, had been drinking home brew, purchased, it is said, from a place in the neighborhood, where he had been staying.
The need of strong men in political, social and religious life was stressed by Rev. Dr. Charles E. Wehler, vice president of Hood College, in his address at the song service at Braddock Heights yesterday evening. He showed how moral as well as physical strength could be obtained by fresh air, wholesome food and plenty of exercise. Fresh air was the proper spiritual atmosphere; wholesome food was given by the reading of God’s word and exercise by a man’s putting his Christian faith into practice in his every day life and working for the uplift of his fellow man.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1982
As Maryland experiences what state health officials describe as a “major outbreak” of whooping cough, a “possible case” of the children’s disease was reported in Frederick County last week, according to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Martha T. Schipper. The possible case involved a 2-month-old baby, who apparently is doing well following pediatric care. Twenty-two cases have been reported throughout the state during the last five months.
After more than a year’s preparation, the 1982 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will open at McCurdy Field tonight. Between 4,500 and 5,000 people are expected for tonight’s two games. In the first game, Middle Atlantic champion St. Bernard, N.Y., will face Southeast champion Nashville, Tenn., and then host Frederick will play Midwest Plains champion Jefferson City, Mo. In between the two games, opening ceremonies will be held, with all of the teams being introduced.
Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty apologized Tuesday to residents disturbed by the drilling and pumping of test wells in Monocacy Village Park, a noisy operation that might ease the city’s water crunch. “I know some of the neighbors out there are a little frustrated with the noise, and we apologize for the noise. But this is a critical issue. We have to develop these wells,” she said at her regular Tuesday morning news conference.
The ping of shovels striking rock echoed through South Mountain. The soldiers, after the Battle of South Mountain during the Civil War, had very little soil to work with, about a foot and a half. The shallow soil made farmer Daniel Wise’s return all that more disturbing. He found toes and feet sticking out of the graveyard his small farm had become. Mr. Wise had left with his family on the advice of a Confederate officer to avoid the one-day battle. When he returned, his house was wrecked, his food gone and his water contaminated. Joe Baker and his team of archaeologists and volunteers are searching for that well. On a weekend in early August, the team unearthed buckles, unfired ammunition and some native American artifacts but no well.
