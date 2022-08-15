100 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1922
There is no anthracite coal to be had in the country. This rather startling fact became known yesterday when members of the Maryland Fuel Distribution Committee announced it a waste of time to make application for priority shipment of hard coal. If Frederick county homes are to be warmed at all this winter, it must be with bituminous coal, and “run of the mine” coal at that.
Beware of the Ides of August! For today — August 15 — is the fateful day when the worst season for hay fever victims begins. On scheduled time, the goldenrod and other obnoxious plants will begin discharging the pollen that will make the lives of thousands uncomfortable for the next month or so, and send them seeking the services of their physicians and bootleggers.
The 20th annual fair of Mt. Airy, Carroll county, will be held on August 16, 17, 18 and 19. An attractive program has been arranged by those in charge, and nothing has been spared to make the affair a huge success. The committee has secured free attractions costing $500. Instead of the usual balloon ascension this year, an airplane is expected to make daily flights. There will be daylight fireworks every day of the fair. The Taylorsville Cornet Band will furnish music all four days and nights.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2002
Sen. Alex Mooney, who had said he would need $500,000 to win reelection, shattered his campaign fundraising goals, collecting $698,808.75 in contributions, according to a financial statement released by his campaign. The cash more than doubles the account of his challenger, Del. Sue Hecht.
The National Weather Service has extended Frederick’s heat advisory through today, which will be hot, humid and partly cloudy. While the evening low may get down into the lower 70s, the high for Thursday will be above 90, said weather service meteorologist David Manning. The high temperatures are not “particularly unseasonable” for August, Mr. Manning said.
One “Duke Nukem” video game features women being forced to strip their clothes off and begging to be killed, but the game series developed by Eurocom is one of the most popular ever made, Dr. David Walsh told educators Wednesday in a speech at Frederick Community College. The amount, and crudity, of media sex and violence is rapidly increasing, and therefore, children are increasingly disrespectful toward each other, said Dr. Walsh, keynote speaker for the summer institute’s second-day session. The meanest kids are those who watch the most violence, said Dr. Walsh, who heads the National Institute on Media and the Family.
