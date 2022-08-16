100 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1922
It was learned yesterday that Andrew Fritz, who shot and killed Samuel Bradford and Robert O. Shepherd at Fritztown last Saturday night, had intended to kill five persons and then shoot himself. The other three intended victims were John Shane, Charles Haines and Jesse Frye, all of the neighborhood of Fritztown. Fritz will be buried at Pine Grove cemetery, Mt. Airy, today. it was stated that Fritz had been drinking a home brew and that he seemed more crazed than drunk.
The Frederick tourists’ park on the western edge of the city is patronized by tourists from far and near as a glance at the register reveals. On this book are to be seen the names of people from as far away as Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Florida, Washington and California. There have been one or two tourists who have given the Panama Canal Zone as their homes. The park register since July 12 shows about 1,000 people, 908 to be exact, have camped here, some for the night and others for longer periods.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1982
Frederick will host the 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series next year and has an option to host the 16-18-year-old series in 1985, it was announced last Sunday night. The announcement was made by International Babe Ruth League president Ron Tellefsen during the Frederick-Pines Bluffs game in the 13-year-old Babe Ruth Series at McCurdy Field.
The old Frederick post office is for sale, again but only if the buyer is willing to pay $165,000 incurred by the U.S. Postal Service in demolition costs. Mayor Ronald N. Young received a hand-delivered letter from Postal Service officials late Friday evening, which said the East Patrick Street building is available.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 2002
The Maryland Department of Agriculture has decided to trap mosquitoes around Frederick after several crows around the city have been show to have died from the West Nile Virus, county officials said Thursday. As a precaution, county residents have been asked to eliminate all standing water around their homes to remove possible breeding grounds for the tiger mosquito, which spreads the disease. “These mosquitos can breed in the water in a bottle cap,” said Larry Bohn, director of environmental health for the Frederick County Health Department.
EL CAJON, Calif. — Former Knoxville teen Charles “Andy” Williams, who killed two students and wounded 13 others at a high school last year, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in prison after he tearfully apologized for the shooting spree. Judge Herbert Exarhos called the attack vicious and fiendish but said Williams had endured a difficult home life and had no prior history of criminal behavior. He said the question of why the teenager opened fire at Santana High School in Santee on March 5, 2001, remains unanswered. “In all likelihood, it is a question the defendant will be struggling with daily to answer for himself,” Judge Exarhos said.
