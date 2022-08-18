100 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1922
Washington, Aug. 17 — Negotiations for the settlement of two big strikes were underway this afternoon in New York and Philadelphia. In New York, the chiefs of the Big Four railroad brotherhoods, acting as mediators, met a committee representing the executives of the railroads of the country to discuss proposals for ending the strike of railroad shopmen. In Philadelphia, settlement of the strike in the anthracite coal fields was being discussed at a conference of leaders of the miners’ union with representatives of the operators.
Hog cholera is raging on farms in the vicinity of Walkersville. The disease made its appearance about three weeks ago and has caused considerable loss. Before the outbreak can be stopped, there will be considerable loss to the farmers in that section, it is said. One of these farmers, Vanderbilt Smith, has already buried 27 hogs, and will bury 12 more, saving only two or three of his entire herd.
The victims of the Union Bridge tragedy, Theodore Karpamva, a Russian, and Clara Karpamva, his wife, were buried in Liberty yesterday. The funeral left Union Bridge about 10 o’clock yesterday morning and arrived in the cemetery adjoining St. Peter’s Roman Catholic church, Liberty. The Karpamvas are survived by two young children. It is understood that one is in New York and the other, a three-year-old, is at Liberty under the care of the Rev. Fr. Kavanaugh. It is understood that arrangements are being made to send the boy to an orphan asylum in Baltimore.
Point of Rocks: Town laid out in 1843, incorporated in 1848, town government collapsed in 1898. Name of town due to boulder projecting over C&O Canal. Town a mecca for fishermen and campers. President Cleveland came here to fish frequently. St. Charles and American hotels no longer active. In 1832 was western terminus of B&O Railroad. Town rich in Civil War history.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1982
More than 11,000 persons recently attended a Saturday evening performance of the Boston Symphony that featured the debut of Susanne Mentzer, 25-year-old daughter of a former superintendent of Catoctin Mountain Park. It was part of an all-Beethoven weekend, the first at Tanglewood, the Berkshire Music Center, since 1977, and attracted more than 38,000 music lovers. Miss Mentzer is a mezzo-soprano. She left the Catoctin area 10 years ago with her parents, Frank and Virginia Mentzer, when her father was transferred to the Santa Fe, N.M., regional office of the National Park Service.
The Utica picnic, one of the oldest and few remaining Sunday school picnics, will be held Aug. 21 in Miller’s Grove, east of U.S. 15 on the Lewistown-Creagerstown Road. This picnic has been held annually for over 100 years. Ancestors tell many interesting stories — how the first band was the Lewistown Band, driven to the woods in a fancy horse-drawn bandwagon.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.