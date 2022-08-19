100 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1922
In the County Towns — Browningsville: Mr. Filmore Beall has just completed a new poultry house 55 x 15 feet. Mr. Windsor Beall was the contractor.
A doctor who was superintendent of the Sunday school in a small village asked one of the boys this question: “Willie, will you tell me what we must do in order to get to heaven?” Said Willie: “We must die.” “Very true,” replied the doctor, “but tell me what we must do before we die.” Said Willie, “We must get sick and send for you.” — National Republican.
The dairy farmer is sharing the lot of all other farmers, that of not getting returns for the money invested, according to reports from all sections of the county. The cost of production is still high, and the price of milk is falling. Four Frederick county dairy farmers and one other well posted on conditions prevailing among the farming communities of the county gave similar answers to the following question: Is dairy farming in Frederick county paying at present? L.C. Lighter, off the Middletown-Harmony road said: “I don’t believe that there is much money in dairy farming right now, but then we are just about as well off as any other farmers.”
40 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1982
Area farmers could face “drastic” consequences as a result of Congressional action Wednesday, which would cut $4.2 billion from dairy price supports. Leon B. Enfield of Knoxville, president of the Maryland Farm Bureau, said some local dairymen probably will be forced out of business because of the reduction in price supports. He explained that some farmers — large and small — have considerable investments, and many are deeply in debt, their mortgages are based on receiving the current high price supports, he continued. Many farmers will be unable to make ends meet because of the lower supports, he indicated.
The newly renovated work release section at the Frederick County Jail on West South Street, representing $20,000 worth of work in its three rooms, closet and restroom, held its first prisoners Wednesday night, according to jail officials. Persons placed on work release, according to Sheriff David Doxzen, are allowed to go to their jobs, but they must return to the jail after work.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 2002
ANNAPOLIS — In Frederick County, school officials will be able to maintain class sizes and give teachers a small pay increase thanks to the first installment of the $1.3 billion school aid bill passed by the legislature last April.
A Carroll County man was clinging to life in a hospital Sunday after nearly drowning in the Potomac river where he had been fishing, authorities said. Jesse Gray, of Manchester, and Dennis George, also of Manchester, were fishing. Mr. Gray was wading in the river, while Mr. George was sitting on a rock on shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Mr. Gray stepped in a “hole” through the river bottom and dropped below the surface. Mr. George went in the water and put his arms around him but couldn’t bring him up. Three other anglers on a boat approached the victim and his friend. One of them jumped into the water and pulled the victim out. After first surfacing, the victim “was underwater for about five minutes.”
