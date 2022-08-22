100 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1922
Governor Ritchie yesterday announced the appointment of a woman in Frederick county as justice of peace, the first of her sex to ever hold such an office in the state. The woman is Mrs. John J. Hitselberger, who will serve in the Liberty district of this county, the same district in which her husband was formerly a magistrate.
Better days seem to be dawning for the Frederick city police force. They were recently equipped with new shields, which supplanted badges, which used to be worn upon the coat front. And now each member is supplied with a police whistle. These whistles were donated by Dr. David G. Everhart. Wooden lockers are also being built in the rear of the room used as police headquarters. Each policeman is being given a small locker in which he can store his valuables when on duty.
In writing about the early settlements and subsequent growth of various Frederick county towns, The Post reporter found many who did not know why their communities were named. ... The first settlers of Buckeystown, George and Michael Buckey, in 1775, took up tracts of land in the vicinity of where the village now stands. Middletown is midway between Frederick and Boonsboro. Before 1786, the present town of Emmitsburg was known as Poplar Fields. William Emmit was the largest landowner in the district. Adamstown was named in honor of Adam Kohlenburg, who settled there in 1840. Woodsboro was originally named Woods-Town, later became Woodsborough, and custom changed the name to its current spelling. Burkittsville was first known as Harley’s Post Office but received its present name from Henry Burkitt. Mt. Pleasant derives its name from its elevated site, from which not only Frederick is seen but also, on a clear day, the Potomac river 25 miles distant.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1982
20 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2002
Politicians, administrators and transportation advocates celebrated another milestone Wednesday in the overhaul of Frederick-area highways. They said the massive project reflects the county’s growth and prosperity and makes more room for truck traffic, keeping the economy rolling in the Washington-Baltimore region and beyond. “I would like to say hallelujah,” said Robert Fisher, State Highway Administration boss in the region that includes Frederick County. After several speeches and a ribbon-cutting to mark the reopening of New Design Road over Interstate 70, Mr. Fisher was the first to drive over the span. Five Corvettes rolled south across the bridge, single file and returned, starting with Mr. Fisher’s black 1978 model.
Deputy First Class Dennis Derry brought home five medals from the International Law Enforcement Games in Ottawa, Canada. Deputy Derry won gold medals in the long jump and the intermediate hurdles, a silver medal in the shot put, and bronze medals in the javelin and the 200-meter run. This was Deputy Derry’s fifth time participating in the games.
