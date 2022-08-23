100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1922
Peaches are being sold in Frederick for prices ranging from $2.00 to $3.50 per bushel. Peach growers point out that this is some drop from last year, when this fruit sold for about $6 a bushel.
It is suspected that a man who was committed to jail here for a term of five days for assault upon another man is wanted in Leesburg, Va., for attempted murder. The man in question gives his name as Clarence Blue and his former home as being in Virginia. He got into a fight with a man named Brown, Bartonsville, in the plant of the Frederick City Packing Company yesterday, where both were employed. The fight is claimed to have been caused by remarks that Blue is alleged to have made to Brown’s wife, who is also employed at the factory.
While the whole world is crying for peace, scientists say we must prepare immediately for a new world war more widespread and fundamental than any conflict ever before, and absolutely without quarter, a war to the death. It will be a real world war also, for it will be a fight for the possession of the earth. For resistance to natural hardships, for sheer tenaciousness of life our tiny [insect] enemies are better organized by far than we are.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1982
The old adage goes, “Every dog has his day,” but for the second year in a row, almost no dog has had his day in August as the month has been generally dog-day free. Except for two days this month, the average temperature has stayed well below 90 degrees, and last year’s records show similar trends.
In addition to medical benefits and paid vacations, a growing number of businesses and industries lately are offering employees a chance to further their formal education by footing all or a portion of tuition costs at the local community college. One company participating in the program is Frederick Electronics, a firm employing approximately 360 persons. According to Personnel Director Fran Sparks, the company averages 20-30 students at Frederick Community College each semester.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 2002
City crews will begin making preparations today to install a temporary dam to diver water from the Monocacy River to Frederick’s water treatment plant. Unless the area receives substantial rainfall this weekend, the dam will be installed upstream from the treatment plant’s intake.
The Monocacy River is flowing at only 6 percent of its normal rate for August, according to statistics collected by the U.S. Geological Survey. A gage in the river at Jug Bridge just east of Frederick showed the average flow on Tuesday, the most recent measurement available, was 24 cubic feet per second (cfs). The average flow for August is 404 cfs.
