100 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1922
The recent rains in the county have not hindered the fishermen, according to reports. Some of the county streams were muddied for a while but not for long. At present, all streams are reported to be clear. The Potomac is also clear at Sir John’s Run, Harper’s Ferry and Washington Junction, according to a yesterday evening dispatch from Harper’s Ferry.
Work is being rushed on the new Emmitsburg high school building. It will not be ready for occupancy by the opening of school, September 5, however. Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer announced last night that two rooms would be completed by that time and that the school would be housed in these rooms and in the old building until the new structure is ready, about September 15. The building is located on the edge of Emmitsburg just off the Frederick-Emmitsburg State road. It was made necessary when the Emmitsburg high school outgrew the old building. Last year, the school authorities found it necessary to hire the hall of the Emmitsburg Fire Company to house some of the grades.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1982
It has been only a little over a year since Moana Smith began her career with the Soil Conservation Service in the Frederick and Catoctin districts. Ms. Smith, a district aide technician, works in the agriculture division. She is the only female technician employed in the Frederick office. A 1974 graduate of Frederick High School and a ’79 graduate of Hood College, Ms. Smith helps farmers develop conservation practices for their farms.
The four championship games of the high school football state tournament will be held at the University of Maryland’s Byrd Stadium starting this year, it was announced Monday. The announcement was made by Roy Comer, supervisor of physical education for Frederick County and chairman of the state football committee. “Playing at Byrd Stadium will upgrade the whole tournament,” said Comer. “It will give us a first-class facility and should improve attendance.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 2002
Monday, when Frederick County’s public schools open for the new academic year, teachers will be waiting for 39,085 students, 960 more than last year. That number is an all-time high. Soaring enrollment means that about 23 county schools will be operating over capacity, and about eight will be operating at 110 percent capacity or more, according to school statistics and school officials.
West All Saints Street’s Pythian Castle was once host to nearly all of the black community’s fraternal organizations. At the height of segregation in the 1930s through the late 1950s, the building at 111 and 113 W. All Saints St. was truly a focal point of the community. Adult dances with prominent entertainers such as Count Basie, the all-female Sweethearts of Rhythm, or Fats Waller were frequently held on weekends at the castle.
