100 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1922
An allotment of 100,000 tons of coal to be kept on hand for relief of immediate emergencies, in which the needs are too pressing to await priority shipments from the mines, has been promised Maryland, on the conditions that its distribution shall come under the supervision of Governor Ritchie’s coal committee and that payment for it shall be guaranteed either by the state, a group of bankers, or a “pool” of dealers.
The canning factory at Thurmont is putting up tomatoes and beans instead of corn, unlike the other Frederick county factories in this respect. This factory was originally a corn-canning factory. About five days ago it commenced putting up fruit. The season opens the early part of August and lasts until the latter part of October or first of November. There are two sessions of bean canning, corresponding to the two plantings. Tomatoes are received during the entire season.
A woman about 28 years old, who as Miss Blanche Turner, Baltimore, registered at the City Hotel last night, and a man, evidently an Italian, who shortly afterward registered as Jack Niris, Hagerstown, about 30, were taken in custody at 1:30 this morning on suspicion of knowing something about the Norris murder and robbery in Baltimore. They were lodged in jail and will be questioned this morning. The Baltimore detectives after looking them over said the man bore no resemblance of the man wanted for the murder. They were unable to identify the woman. On account of their manner and refusal to divulge anything concerning themselves, both were taken to jail.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1982
Good Morning! “I never dared be radical when young for fear it would make me conservative when old.” — Robert Frost
The battle to save the old Frederick post office appears to be over. Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young said Wednesday he will give up the fight and allow the building to be razed if he can have one promise from the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. “We will not stand in the way in any manner,” Young told the postal board in a recent letter, so long as the 11 members of that board pledge to investigate further the way the local demolition was handled as well as their demolition practices in general.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 2002
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The biowarfare expert under scrutiny in the anthrax attacks says the FBI has accepted his offer to undergo a blood test he says will prove his innocence. “I am not the anthrax killer,” Dr. Steven J. Hatfill said Sunday and lashed out against Attorney General John Ashcroft for calling him a “person of interest” in the investigation. “This assassination of my character appears to be part of a government-run effort to show the American people that it is proceeding vigorously and successfully with the anthrax investigation,” Dr. Hatfill said to a throng of reporters outside his lawyer’s office. “I want to look my fellow Americans directly in the eye and declare to them, ‘I am not the anthrax killer. I know nothing about the anthrax attacks. I had absolutely nothing to do with this terrible crime.’”
Water poured onto DeGrange Street for almost seven hours Saturday before a city crew shut off flow to the broken water main. City officials were uncertain why it took so long to get the water shut off. Lincoln Apartment resident Robert Keeney said he called the public works department around 11 a.m. when he first noticed water flowing in the street. He said he called again at 4 p.m. but a crew didn’t show up until shortly after 4:30 p.m. and the water line was not shut off until about 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.