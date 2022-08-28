100 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1922
Employees of the News-Post “played hookey” Saturday afternoon and went on their second picnic of the summer. The scene of the frolic was down on the farm “Frog Hollow Farm” — conducted by William T. Delaplaine. There was pushball, horseshoe throwing, and running races of uncertain yardage.
How a woman found it necessary to use a knife in a fight with a blind man will be told in police court this evening. Hallie Tyler is alleged to have used a butcher knife on Ernest Christian in a fight in a home on Five and One-Half street Saturday evening. No cause is given for the alleged fight. It is claimed, however, that Christian got the best of the fight and that his feminine antagonist then seized a knife and rushed upon her adversary. A deep gash was cut across Christian’s head, and a severe wound was inflicted upon two fingers on one hand. Officers Painter, Walsh and Hitner were notified and hastened to the scene of battle.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1982
An Indianapolis firm with a laboratory in Walkersville will assume responsibility for production of laboratory animals at the National Cancer Institute-Frederick Cancer Research Facility (NCI-FCRF), government officials disclosed Friday. Harlan Sprague Dawley Inc., which operates MA Lab Animals in Walkersville, will be providing the facility and other NCI researchers with a half million test animals a year, when the present contract with Litton Bionetics Inc. expires on Sept. 25.
One of the county’s 19th-century-era buildings burned to the ground Friday night as firefighters from three companies were unable to save the uninhabited structure. The house on Dr. Charles H. Conley’s property on Baughman’s Lane, also known as the Gen. Victor Baughman residence, caught fire Friday evening and burned as a crowd of spectators watched. The house was built after 1800, according to Dr. Conley, who was one of the spectators on the scene. Additional rooms were added around 1880, he said, and Gen. Baughman lived there from the late 1870s until his death in 1908. The house, which has not been inhabited since 1923, had been “very badly treated” by vandals, Dr. Conley said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 2002
Gov. Parris Glendening imposed even tighter restrictions on water consumption through most of the state on Tuesday, saying rivers and reservoirs had reached historic lows. “The reality is that central Maryland is in trouble. In fact, much of the state of Maryland is suffering,” Mr. Glendening said.
The average SAT score for Frederick County Public School students increased for the second consecutive year, according to a school system statement released Tuesday. The combined average was 1061, 41 points better than the state and national average of 1020. Fifty-seven percent of the county’s high school seniors took the test in June.
Students at Maryland’s first charter school were sitting on the floor Tuesday in large informal circles. Each circle included children from three different grades. Most of Monocacy Valley Montessori school’s seven teachers and seven teaching assistants were also sitting on the floor, as were some of the 10 parent volunteers and some of the special education assistants. Monocacy is not your average, everybody-in-their-seats kind of public school. That’s the point, according to charter school committee members.
