100 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1922
A delegation of citizens from Hauvers district, in the vicinity of Sabillasville, appeared before the county commissioners yesterday afternoon in the interest of improving the road from Sabillasville, leading to the Pennsylvania line by way of Emmitsburg, about a mile and half. The delegation told the commissioners that a fund of $2,000 had been pledged by residents of the district, and they asked that the county contribute two for one, or $4,000, which would complete the improvement.
“If the people of any section of the city are willing to put up with fighting and disturbances and do not care to testify against violators of the law, that is their funeral,” said Justice August T. Brust in Police Court last night as he pronounced Anna Corsey and Ella Gardner not guilty of assault and battery on one another. The two women are alleged to have gotten into a fight in the region beyond the swinging bridge, which is popularly known as “Hell’s Half Acre.” They are claimed to have used knives upon each other. Neither would testify against the other last night, and there were no witnesses for the state, so the case against them was dismissed.The field and track meet for youths of Frederick county scheduled for last Saturday and postponed on account of wet grounds, will be held at the Fair Grounds tomorrow afternoon at 1 o’clock. While there are entries in every event the bulk of them come from the town of Brunswick. This town furnished 60 of the entries. All the other towns in the county have not entered more than 40.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2002
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Frederick County through 4 p.m. today, after extended showers dumped about a half-inch of rain on the county, a meteorologist said Wednesday. Showers are expected to drop from 2 to 4 inches of rain in the area by the end of the day, NWS meteorologist David Manning said. State officials said the rainfall would help, but it’s not enough to pull Maryland out of the drought.
Eighteen months after being denied government assistance to help raise her 4-year-old disabled grandchild, a Frederick woman is being evicted from the townhouse she purchased in 1997. Mary Delis Chapman said that daycare costs for her grandchild, who has cerebral palsy, led to the loss of her car and finally her home. Ms. Chapman was scheduled to be evicted Wednesday. Rain and the upcoming holiday granted her a reprieve until Sept. 5. She said she was denied financial assistance from the Frederick County Department of Social Services (DSS). And she is not alone in that assertion.
Fifty to 60 teachers and Frederick County Public Schools employees demanding higher pay demonstrated Wednesday evening outside school headquarters on East Church Street, waving signs, making speeches and chanting, “Hey, hey BOE, give us a decent salary.”
