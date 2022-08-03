100 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1922
Announcement of 10 new improvements on the 1923 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with reduction in price, is made by the local dealer, J. Paul Delphey, 140 West Patrick street, in an advertisement in today’s paper. The 1923 models are expected to be very popular. A new motorcycle roller bearing driving hub is one of the improvements.
The question of the route that should be selected for the state road connecting Myersville and Middletown has been settled by the State Roads Commission, but the controversy still rages in Jackson district. The road, when completed, will follow the old Hagerstown road for a mile or so and will then cut across the fields, coming out on the Middletown-Harmony road at a point two miles from Middletown. A complete state highway will connect Myersville with Middletown by fall.
News from Yellow Springs: Mr. John Morgan, Charlesville road, has improved the front of his residence with a large and commodious porch. Mr. and Mrs. Ulysses Stull and family spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. W.H.S. Stull.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1982
On the day of his deadline, independent candidate John G. Rothenhoefer claimed an impressive victory on his campaign for Maryland governor, collecting 23,500 more signatures than he needed. Although he has no challengers to face in a September primary as do Democrats and Republicans, Rothenhoefer nonetheless had a primary task to accomplish before attacking the secondary matter of the general election in November. He had until Monday afternoon to present the State Administrative Board of Election Laws (SABEL) with 56,300 valid signatures.
A minor league baseball team cannot use McCurdy Field unless state officials approve the move, under the provisions of the state and federal grants used to rebuild McCurdy. If McCurdy is not available for “outdoor public recreation or open space use,” the state would require the city to build a new and equal replacement, said Offutt Johnson, chief of grants for the state’s Program Open Space.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty responded Friday to Alderman Bill Hall’s charges that she rides roughshod over people’s rights and aimed to silence her opponents on the Board of Aldermen with new parliamentary rules. Ms. Dougherty dismissed without further comment the accusation that she flouted people’s rights.
Concerned about the potential impact on the environment, Gov. Parris Glendening has ordered his staff to seek alternatives for an emergency services tower planned atop South Mountain. The proposed tower on Lamb’s Knoll is considered by officials to be a vital link to statewide communications. Conservationists, however, asked that the plans be nixed, citing historical and environmental impacts.
The Frederick Parks and Recreation Department has officially named Jesse Goode Jr. as the city’s first park policeman, a newly created position that’s been on the wish list of some city officials for years. Mr. Goode will be cracking down on rule breakers, with the authority to slap fines on people who unleash their dogs, don’t pick up their pet’s feces, skateboard or bicycle on park paths or sidewalks, or violate other city ordinances.
