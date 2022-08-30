100 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1922
William A. Stultz is to pay the supreme penalty for the murder of Policeman John H. Adams in this city on August 9. Convicted of murder in the first degree by a jury at the Rockville Court this morning at 12:14 o’clock, Stultz collapsed when Chief Judge Hammond Urner sentenced him to be hanged. He begged for mercy, protesting that Policeman Adams “was a friend. I did not mean to kill him!”
The erection of a hotel and barracks on the Baltimore and Ohio Railway’s right of way, facing Third street in Brunswick, was authorized yesterday by President Daniel Willard, of the Baltimore and Ohio, who in company with Vice-President C.W. Galloway, visited Brunswick yesterday morning. The hotel and barracks will be built to house strikebreakers during the winter months.On the old Frederick-Harpers’ Ferry road, seven miles from Frederick, seven miles from Brunswick, and 12 miles from Harpers’ Ferry, on an elevated and healthful point, 26 feet higher than Burkittsville and 125 feet above Harpers’ Ferry is located one of the most attractive small towns of the county — Jefferson. The main street of Jefferson is lined on both sides with rows of beautiful and stately maple trees which add greatly to the appearance of the town.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1982
At least four public schools in Frederick County will open late this year, but projected student population figures are expected to be on target, according to Board of Education officials. Two of the county’s middle schools will open late this year, Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle will open to students on Tuesday, Aug. 31, one day late, while West Frederick Middle will open on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Elm Street School also will open Sept. 1. Opening day for Parkway Elementary is set for Wednesday, Sept. 1. Urbana Elementary will open Monday, Aug. 30, rather than Aug. 31 as previously reported. Last-minute details to clean-up projects require extra time before opening for those schools under construction or renovation this summer. Other students returned to school today.
Hog callers ... step forth! Any arguments about who is the best hog caller in Frederick county will be settled this year during Great Frederick Fair Week (Sept. 21-25). The Frederick County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) and the American Lung Association are sponsoring the first hog calling championship for both adults and youths. “This is a new event we’re trying to get started at the fair,” said Joe Free, fair board vice president. “And it promises to be a lot of fun, for the spectators as well as the callers.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 2002
A 2-year-old girl was pulled from an ornamental fish pond at a home off Reich’s Ford Road on Thursday night and revived by her grandfather before she was flown to a Washington hospital, said Cpl. Rob Scire of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The girl’s family was having dinner on their home’s back deck when the toddler wandered away and apparently fell into the pond, Cpl. Scire said. The girls was listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital late Thursday night, he said.
Frederick County farmers got some rain over the last few days, but many are not feeling particularly thankful. Prolonged drought and heat chopped corn yields by 25 percent on average and soybean losses maybe a “little more” than that,” said Harry W.T. Fouche, chairman of the county’s Farm Service Agency. The problem has not been just the drought, it’s the heat, said Gene Mullinix, who handles several million bushels of grain every year as the owner of Mullinix Grains and Fertilizer Co. Inc. in Frederick. “When you have 90- to 100-degree temperatures, the evaporation is much greater than at 80 degrees. It’s real simple,” Mr. Mullinix said.
