100 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1922
Maryland’s Odd Fellow Home, to be erected on the Gittinger farm north of Frederick, will be a voice from Virginia. As nearly as it is practicable for modern use, the general style of the building will be a replica of Mount Vernon, the home of America’s first President, General George Washington.
Maryland’s lateral road system passing through Frederick, connecting the National pike, east and west, and the Georgetown and Gettysburg highways, north and south, will be completed next year, it was decided yesterday morning at a conference between the Maryland State Roads Commission and a delegation from the city administration in Baltimore.
Hundreds of people from all sections of the county, and many from adjoining counties, packed Manor Woods, near Buckeystown, yesterday for the Manor picnic. For many years, this gathering was featured by a large tournament. Enthusiastic crowds from many miles around journeyed to the Manor to see the best equestrians of Frederick and adjoining counties compete in tournament riding. This gave the picnic a flavor of the old days of chivalry and knighthood. For the past few years, no tournament has been held. Automobiles are the most likely reason for the decline of these exhibitions of skillful horsemanship at our picnics.
The official coat badge of authority worn by members of the Frederick city police force has passed into history. Each member of the force is now wearing a shield on his cap but no badge. The change was made to distinguish the city patrolmen from the various county officers.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1982
After a recount that created a brief but impressive air of mystery Tuesday night, the Brunswick voters chose Frank Strakonsky, G. David Green and James Main from a field of 13 candidates in the town council race. Strakonsky, topping the candidates with 321 votes, was notified he’d won when one of the vote talliers dashed across the street from the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company and proclaimed him a winner. But just as other curious residents and members of the press were jockeying into position to find out who else had won and by how much, other vote talliers walked out of the fire building and announced a recount had to be performed. A voting machine had broken down during the process, triggering the recount. The resulting correction, however, affected the total vote of only one candidate, Clayton Hagen.
Representative Beverly B. Byron, D-Sixth, has introduced the Strategic Trade Act of 1982, a bill that provides for a new method of reviewing export licenses for U.S.-developed technology. The act would establish a new agency in the Department of Defense to coordinate control over technology exports that are characterized as civilian goods, but that can be diverted to military use in the receiving country. She explained that “this bill is necessary because there are too many instances, such as the current controversy over pipeline technology, where technology in the United States with American investment dollars eventually ends up in the hands of a nation to be used against us.”
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 is not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
