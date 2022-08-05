100 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1922
While picking huckleberries in Hamburg Mountain yesterday afternoon, John L. Twenty, near Yellow Springs, discovered a copperhead snake den. He killed seven of the poisonous reptiles. The den was first discovered by Mr. Twenty’s young son, Amos.
Following an argument, DeHaven Toms, of near Utica, was knocked down with a club and stunned by Charles Bishop of Walkersville. Later, Bishop was arrested by Sheriff Jones and at a hearing yesterday before Justice Johnson was fined $10. It seems that Toms went to the store of Bishop and accused him of making a statement about his wife. A quarrel followed, and in a short time, both men engaged in a tussle. After the trouble, Toms started to walk away when it was alleged that Bishop picked up a club and hit him over the head.
One of the most fertile farms in the county is the old “Peace and Plenty Farm,” now managed by D. Kemp. This tract was first laid off as a farm in the middle of the Eighteenth Century. It was given its name at the time and has remained in the Kemp family ever since. It is one of the few county arms which can trace its history lack to colonial times. The farm is located at Rocky Springs about three miles west of Frederick and a mile beyond Montevue Hospital. The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company borders it on one side and the Hamburg pike, otherwise called the Seventh street, the Reservoir, the White Rock and the Catoctin Mountain pike borders it at the other end.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1982
Representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Department of Justice and Postal Service law department met with Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of a lawsuit against the city. Although representatives offered a firm “no comment” on the nature of their business with the city, Young said after the session “they said they felt they might have to file suit in order to proceed with the tearing down of the old post office.” Since the Postal Service did not apply for a demolition permit — and an application made by the contractor was withdrawn — according to city law it has no permit to place barricades on the sidewalk or street to protect passers-by from falling rubble.
NEW YORK — Children are, far too often, “treated shabbily” by authorities, simply because they are children. And, says child psychiatrist Dr. David Gottesman, parents don’t have the time or just don’t know how to protect their children. “We’re too damned trusting of delivering our kids to other systems,” says the Albany physician who has penned “The Powerful Parent: A Child Advocacy Handbook,” in an effort to help parents control the world their child lives in. People have also decided to, as he puts it, “go out and find themselves and do their own thing,” turning away from the family and into themselves. This “vacuum of responsibility” has allowed society’s institutions to take greater control over a child’s life and has left parents unaware of how to handle too many situations.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2002
Lightning struck three men in Frederick on Saturday, killing one and injuring two. Michael Paul Palmer, 55, was hit by a lightning bolt and killed as he was standing on the deck outside his home on Millstream Drive, said Keith Roberson, a forensic investigator with the state medical examiner’s office. It was not raining when Mr. Palmer was struck but a storm was in the Frederick area. An avid baseball fan, Mr. Palmer and his family have welcomed many Frederick Keys baseball players into their home.
Heat took its toll on a majorette competition in Urbana on Saturday. Eleven people, including participants and observers, were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment of heat-related illnesses, said Capt. John Main, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. The outdoor competition at Urbana High School was held despite the fact the day was listed as “Code Red” by the National Weather Service.
Crews from the National Park Service along with county park workers hope to have the bulk of work done at the Fountain Rock kilns by the end of September. The $178,000 county-funded project covers the repointing work as well as the replacement of much of the mortar work that has failed or deteriorated through the years. A partnership between the federal park service and the county, crews are undergoing training at the site, enabling them to later perform repairs with greater knowledge of the historical processes and materials.
