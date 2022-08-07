100 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1922
Emmanuel Brown, employed on the farm of Alvey Summers, near Middletown, while pitching hay captured a copper snake that emerged from under the wheels of the wagon, drove over it, killing the reptile. When the wheel passed over the snake, it opened its mouth, and 53 baby snakes crawled out. Oscar Summers, Harold Summers and John Green, who were on the scene, killed nearly all of the young ones.
Stepping unexpectedly into a deep hole in the Monocacy river at the Seven Pines, between Reich’s Ford and Frederick Junction, Jacob A.H. Shinnick, grocer, this city, drowned yesterday afternoon. Miss Lela Bartgis, daughter of George Bartgis, Creagerstown, in bathing with him, who attempted to go to his rescue, was nearly drowned herself. Shouts for help brought Ignatius Kennedy and H.G. Taylor from farther up river. They rescued Miss Bartgis after she had gone down twice. They were unable to locate the body of young Shinnick, however.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1982
Three teams have now joined Frederick as definite participants in the Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series, starting next Saturday at McCurdy Field. Three regional champions were decided by Friday afternoon, with the rest of the regional representatives to be decided by Sunday, if the regional tournaments proceed on schedule.
Paul W. Mossburg, state director for Sertoma, recently presented $84.59 in pennies to M. Albert Morningstar, president of Frederick County Crime Solvers, on behalf of the Frederick Evening Sertoma Club. Mossburg said that since “everyone always wants to get his 2 cents worth in,” he has advocated Sertoma clubs around the county pass around a cup for members to actually put their “2 cents worth” in at each meeting. The funds donated to Crime Solvers represents the amount from this project for the Frederick club to date.
(Editor’s note: The archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2002
Residents of Brunswick approved the annexation of 500 acres on the west end of the city Tuesday night, paving the way for a 1,500-home development. The 677 to 532 vote — 55 percent for annexation and 43 percent against — brought to a close 18 months of debate over Brunswick Crossing, a community that will include single-family homes, housing for seniors as well as businesses and medical offices.
Mount Airy town officials Monday toughened restrictions on water use and all residential development, while signaling their intent to limit the number of homes on one property to 74 instead of the 550 suggested by developers. The Town Council also added $3,000 in impact fees for each new home built, bringing the total to more than $8,000. Those actions take effect immediately under a series of ordinances introduced Monday and passed as emergency measures.
With lights flashing and sirens blaring, emergency vehicles screeched to a stop Tuesday night at the park at Amber Meadows as part of National Night Out, an annual nationwide crime prevention event. Law enforcement officials displayed emergency vehicles, conducted canine demonstrations, and hosted games for neighborhood children in a show of solidarity with the community.
