100 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1922
Henry F. Baker who is touring the Eastern Shore with John W. Garrett, Republican candidate for the United States Senate, was injured yesterday morning in a peculiar accident. Mr. Baker was in the pilot car of the party. About a mile out of Salisbury a chicken crossing the road flew up and struck the windshield, shattering glass and cutting Mr. Baker on the face and hands. First aid was applied by Mrs. Baker and Mr. Garrett.
Hood College’s history, its early struggles and its rapid growth and expansion to one of the leading colleges for the education of women in the East, was presented yesterday by President Joseph H. Apple to the members of the Kiwanis Club at the regular luncheon at Wayside Inn.The rear wheel on the Ford car of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Robey, Taylorstown, Va., came off Tuesday morning while they were on their way to this city, throwing Mrs.Robey out of the car and causing her to sustain a few bruises. As they were driving up to the bridge over the Potomac river, crossing from the Virginia side to Point of Rocks, the rear wheel suddenly gave way. Mrs. Robey who was riding on the rear seat, was thrown out through the door. Her clothing was badly torn and she suffered some severe bruises. Mrs. Robey’s pet collie, “Bobbie,” left its seat in the car and went to Mrs. Robey’s side. The Robey’s prize the collie very highly.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1982
Frederick was eliminated from the Middle Atlantic Regional 16-18 Babe Ruth Tournament in two straight games over the weekend. On Saturday, South New Jersey rallied to edge Frederick 6-5, and on Sunday, Metro New York eliminated the state champions 5-2. It was Frederick’s first appearance in the 16-18 regionals since 1975.It took about a half hour for the Hagerstown Little League to eliminate Brunswick from the Section 1 tournament Saturday. The game had started Friday night, but was suspended after nine innings with the score tied 7-7 because of darkness. The game was resumed Saturday and in their very first at bat the Hagerstown team scored three runs, all on a homer by Dave Highbarger, to hand the host team its second tournament loss, 10-7. Hagerstown National went on to win the Section 1 title by sweeping two games from North East and now advances to the state Little League Tournament Thursday against the Section II champion at La Plata.
(Editor’s note: The digital archives for this date in 1972 are not available.)
20 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2002
A Frederick infant’s skull was fractured Thursday when his mother threw him at his father during a domestic dispute outside Sagner apartments, and the baby hit the ground, Frederick police said. The 2-month-old boy was flown to an undisclosed trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition, said Cpl. Dennis Dudley of the Frederick Police Department. Both parents were arrested about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue by Officer First Class Keith Donovan. “Alcohol was a factor. They were both intoxicated,” Cpl. Dudley said of the parents. At least three neighbors who saw the baby hit the ground told police the mother was a car lengthy away from the father when she threw the child at him, the corporal said.
The CIA killed Dr. Frank Olson because he knew that the United States used biological weapons during the Korean War and that the CIA was using lethal interrogation techniques, Dr. Olson’s family alleged at a Thursday press conference. CIA agents “murdered” Dr. Olson on Nov. 28, 1953, by throwing him to his death from the 10th floor of a New York hotel, probably after hitting him on the head, said Eric Olson, Dr. Olson’s son. The CIA conceded in 1975 that the agency had a part in the death of Dr. Olson, a Frederick resident and Fort Detrick scientist, but said its role was indirect. The intelligence agency said Dr. Olson committed suicide after it used him as an unwitting test subject by slipping LSD into his drink. CIA agents then took Dr. Olson to New York, stating he needed psychiatric treatment. But at Thursday’s press conference, Eric Olson, now 57, said he learned the CIA was directly responsible for Dr. Olson’s death from Dr. Norman Cournoyer, an Amherst, Mass., resident and former Fort Detrick scientist.
