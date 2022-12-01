100 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1922
George Lapold, about 45, near Knoxville, and Lawrence Powers, about 21, of Brunswick, were arrested Wednesday morning by Baltimore and Ohio Railroad detectives, charged with breaking into a freight car and stealing two crates of eggs. They were lodged in jail. The robbery was committed about 2 o’clock Wednesday morning and both men were caught in the act of making away with their loot. Railroad Detective Bingley saw them enter the car and emerge, each carrying a crate of 30 dozen eggs. He fired twice in the direction of the men and Powers dropped his crate and ran away. Lapold was nabbed by the officers.
Today, Friday, December 1, is the first day of winter, according to meteorologists, it was pointed out by James H. Spencer, Maryland government weather prophet. But astronomers insist December 21 is the first day of winter and the majority of people agree with the astronomers. And for three months — December, January and February — Fredericktonians will be living in the meteorologists’ winter period.
The twelve-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Aumen, near Woodsboro, was badly bitten Thursday afternoon by a dog belonging to Oliver Baker, of the same neighborhood. The dog attacked the girl and lacerated her face so severely that it was necessary to call a physician. Dr. Dorsey P. Etzler, was summoned and treated the injury. It was stated that the canine’s teeth went through the upper lip of the girl and that in addition to her injury she was badly frightened.Another high class development will soon be added to Frederick’s residential section — West College Terrace in College Park. This tract, which is now being improved and laid off into building lots contains 10 acres and the portion being developed will be divided into building lots. The new street now in course of construction will be known as West College Terrace, paralleling Upper College Terrace.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1982
The two newest Frederick County Commissioners are expected to be named to influential education boards at today’s swearing-in ceremony. Sterling E. Bollinger, returning to the county political scene after a four-year absence, is likely to be assigned as liaison to the Board of Education. J. Anita Stup has been pegged to serve on the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees.
Numerous changes have been made to Frederick’s Barbara Fritchie Home and Museum, restoring most of the “spirit” of the legendary Civil War heroine who lived there. Another building has been added to the museum complex — the house next door which was Mrs. Fritchie’s childhood home until she married at 40. At that time, she moved into the adjoining structure that has been the museum for many years.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 2002
A convenience store clerk lost his $8-an-hour job at the end of September. The 29-year-old Frederick man was paying more than 60 percent of his take-home salary to rent a modest apartment. By Nov. 1 he was on the streets with no home, no savings and no job prospects. His story is not unique, but indicative of the growing gap between take-home pay and housing costs in Frederick. Maryland ranks seventh in the nation for least affordable housing rates, based on a study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
The bug of discovery bit Ralph Ambrose when he retired 12 years ago and hasn’t let go yet. The former machinist and Brunswick native has taken up several hobbies since retirement, but by far the most challenging one he’s found is treasure hunting. Whether he is panning for gold in Alaska, digging for diamonds in Arkansas or combing beaches with his metal detector, Mr. Ambrose said he isn’t looking for fame or fortune. “It’s the thrill of discovery that gets me going,” he said.
