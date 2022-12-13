100 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1922
Governor Ritchie on Tuesday announced that Emory L. Coblentz had accepted appointment as director of state welfare work. This is a new position created by the reorganization plan put through at Annapolis last winter. Those who have studied the matter regard it clearly as the most important position in the state today. The director will have practical control not only of all the state institutions for the insane, but of the two penal institutions, the House of Correction and the State Penitentiary.
With Christmas day less than two weeks away, the yuletide spirit is becoming evident on all sides. Christmas trees made their appearance on the streets Tuesday for the first time. The trees range in price anywhere from $2.50 to as low as 25 cents.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1982
The winter’s first major snowfall greeted area residents Sunday morning. Accumulations varied around Frederick County, with the southern portion receiving 4-6 inches and Frederick City getting 2-4 inches.
The Maryland State Board of Education is establishing a bylaw aimed at regulating home instruction. There is now no provision that permits parents to teach children at home. At a recent meeting in Annapolis, the state board reviewed a draft of a proposed bylaw that will let children be taught in the home. In the past, the only regulations that addressed home teaching were the attendance laws, which simply required children to be in school.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 2002
FBI agents searched a wooded area in the Catoctin Mountains northwest of Frederick on Thursday apparently seeking evidence in the government’s anthrax investigation. The search was centered near two small ponds in the City of Frederick watershed area. Agents shut down a 3-mile stretch of Gambrill Park Road as they moved tents, lights and other equipment into the area. The agency refused to say what it was looking for. But in a hint that the search was related to the anthrax investigation, Mr. Murray said, “It is important to note that based on water, soil and sediment testing already conducted, there is no indication of any risk to the public health or public safety.”
Mount Airy Mayor James Holt said Thursday that it’s strange driving through town at night with “not one bit of light.” The town has been without power since Wednesday’s ice storm and officials have been told electrical service most likely won’t be restored until Saturday. The same scenario took place in Brunswick. “I’ve never seen the entire downtown dark,” said Brunswick Councilman Jim Castle. “It was really strange.” In all, 29,000 Frederick County customers were without power, after another 13,000 customers had theirs restored, said Guy Fletcher, a spokesman for Allegheny Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.