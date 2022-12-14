100 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1922
The city is still pumping water into the mains at Little Tuscarora Creek, near Indian Springs station. A shed has been built over the engine to protect the engine and the operator from the wintry weather now prevailing. The engineer stated Wednesday afternoon that the water was getting low in Little Tuscarora for the first time, due, he said, to the fact that so much of the creek was frozen over.
The Frederick City Basketball League has been reorganized and the public will be treated to real exhibitions of the popular winter sort in the near future. A committee was appointed to draw up a schedule and it is believed that games will be played this month.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1982
State officials have withdrawn from negotiations to save the old Frederick post office and, once again, the East Patrick Street facility seems destined for demolition.
The price of gasoline is catching up with bookmobile operations at the Frederick County Library system. The large truck which traditionally has delivered books to residents in the far corners of the county soon will be supplemented and eventually replaced by a truck about the size of a bread van. The current bookmobile gets about five miles to a gallon of gas, according to Susan Schreiber, assistant library director. The new van will get at least 12 miles to a gallon, she said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 2002
For a second day Friday, FBI agents investigating last year’s deadly anthrax attacks searched the area around two small ponds in the Frederick Watershed, keeping mum about the target of their probe. The FBI spokesman responded to most questions with the replies of “I don’t know.” However, he switched to a “can’t comment” in reply to a question that the watershed search is connected to an unpublished novel written by Dr. Steven Hatfill, a “person of interest” in the anthrax case. “This is kangaroo court type of stuff,” said Pat Clawson of Berryville, Va., a spokesman for Dr. Hatfill. “The FBI blew this investigation from day one. What has happened to Steve Hatfill should be offensive to every American.”
Frederick County school officials asked state delegation members Friday to squeeze all they could from a reduced state budget to pay for new construction in the district to relieve crowded classrooms. Frederick County Commissioners echoed their message.
