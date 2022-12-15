100 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1922
One qualified woman at least on every board of education in the state was advocated by Mrs. Emil Crockin, state chairman of education of the League of Women Voters, at the semi-annual meeting of the League at the Hotel Altamont, Baltimore, Thursday.
Mamie Redmond, East Seventh street, and Florence Handley, East Sixth street, both about fourteen years old, who took French leave from their houses Wednesday, were located in Baltimore Thursday and brought home by Sheriff James A. Jones. The girls had been taken in custody by an officer in Baltimore and detained at a station house until the arrival of the Frederick sheriff. One of the girls stated that the reason they left home was because they had been required to be in the house at 8:30 o’clock in the evening and they considered this too much of an abridgment of their privileges.
Free band concerts in Frederick have been acclaimed a satisfactory form of Sabbath Day amusement by the people of the city. A number of people were questioned on the matter and all were strong in the approval of the plan of having these concerts in the Opera House during the winter months. “There is nothing better than a band concert,” said one of the men of the city. “I certainly feel indebted to the First Regiment Band for last Sunday’s entertainment. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
40 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1982
“It looks like it’s going to take an act of Congress to save it now,” Frederick City’s mayor said of the old post office on East Patrick Street. Mayor Ronald N. Young met with U.S. Postal Service officials Tuesday to discuss demolition of the 65-year-old Greek Revival structure. The mayor said postal officials offered no schedule for demolition, but “they want to get moving as quickly as they can, and if they get their stuff together, I imagine it will be very soon.”
Frederick City Police and Parks Department personnel were faced with an unusual problem Tuesday afternoon — that of coming to the aid of one of Baker Park’s duck population. Calls were received from neighbors to Culler Lake that a lone duck was frozen in place on the surface of the ice. Although the bird seemed to be immobile when authorities arrived, he shortly removed himself from the predicament much to everyone’s relief.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 2002
Allegheny Power crews battled rain and strong winds toward the end of the week as they worked to restore electricity to thousands of Frederick County customers left in the dark since Wednesday’s ice storm. Saturday afternoon, Mount Airy accounted for the majority of the county’s outages, with 1,500 customers still in the dark.
Outgoing Gov. Parris Glendening, Democrat, has offered to raise wages for thousands of Maryland state workers. The expensive farewell gift to organized labor could force Gov.-elect Robert Ehrlich, Republican, to either pick up the $100 million tab or publicly renege on the deal. Mr. Glendening’s offer comes at a time when the state faces a projected shortfall of nearly $1.8 billion — its worst fiscal crisis in at least a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.