100 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1922
The committee to prepare a list of the names of the ex-service men and women to be placed on the Soldier’s Memorial to be erected in the Courthouse Square has been named. All disputed as to the right of an ex-service man or woman to have their names in bronze on the monument will be referred to and determined by this committee.
A community meeting was held at Monrovia Wednesday evening for the purpose of organizing a Community Club in that district. The organization was effected and Earl Smith was elected president. It is the first time that such an association has been attempted in Monrovia.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1982
Floating a bond is probably the only realistic means to finance construction of Brunswick Middle School, according to Frederick County Budget Officer Harold K. Keller. And, if the county wants to see that means, local officials no longer will be able to look to the state to bond it for them. State officials have said they don’t think there’s a need for a middle school in Brunswick.
Frederick’s police department is 10 officers below full strength, creating “a dangerous situation for the officer on the street,” the president of the Frederick City Police Associations said Wednesday. Five city officers have resigned in the past five months, reducing the number of police to 64 and renewing debate on morale in the ranks.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 2002
A year after the MARC train rolled into Frederick, ridership is on the rise and the state is recouping the rail extension’s costs at a respectable rate, according to officials. Ridership in October, the latest available figures, averaged 287 passengers a day.
The FBI continued its search Sunday in the Catoctin Mountains northwest of Frederick for clues in last year’s anthrax attacks, as divers scoured two ponds near two others that were previously investigated. Agents began searching the area in the Frederick municipal watershed Thursday, setting up tents and unloading all-terrain vehicles from a fleet of trucks and evidence vans. Gambrill Park Road between Tower and Delauter roads has been closed to the public. Only residents of the area are allowed passage.
Nearly 200 people gathered Sunday in Landover to say goodbye to a piece of history. Some had sentimental attachment to the US Airways Arena — which began life in 1973 as the Capital Centre and hosted stars like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra. Others just came for the thrill of seeing it blown to smithereens.
