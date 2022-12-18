100 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1922
The deepest snow of the season fell in Frederick county Saturday evening and Sunday morning. It began in the city about 10 o'clock Saturday night and continued until the following morning. The snow was accompanied by a precipitation of hail, sleet and rain. The total snowfall in the city was one and one-quarter inches, while the rainfall totaled about one inch all told.
Inspired by a desire to assist in improving Frederick's water supply and the health of its people, eighty-five students in civics and Miss Mary C. Ott instructor, of the Frederick high school, have completed one of the most exhaustive volunteer municipal surveys ever attempted by Maryland school children. The survey has reached into twenty widely scattered cities of the size of Frederick in the United States and has brought to light many interesting facts relative to municipal water supply, methods of purification and precautions taken to avoid pollution of watersheds.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1982
Frederick County staffers are reviewing long-range plans for a complex of governmental offices and a health care facility on the 88-acre Montevue tract in Frederick City. The parcel already houses the county's highway garage, Citizens Nursing Home, warehouse, Central Communications facility, Montevue Home for the Aged and animal shelter. The state department of agriculture also has laboratories there and the Scott Key Center is nearby.
Maryland State Police honored a Frederick County man Friday during graduation ceremonies for the 83rd trooper candidate class in Pikesville. Bernard Lee McAfee, Sabillasville, received a certificate of valor for his role in the apprehension of a suspect in the March 5 robbery of the Sabillasville Post Office.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said she's getting regular reports from police Chief Kim Dine on the FBI's investigation in the Catoctin Mountains, but the city does not know exactly what the federal agents are searching for. She said at a Tuesday morning press conference that she doesn't "have an expectation of being involved in the investigation. I don't know what they are looking for. The only thing we're hoping for is they clean up and leave the area in the same condition they found it."
The county commissioners said an application process will determine who fills an open position on the Board of Education at a joint meeting with the board on Tuesday. The commissioners will examine applications, conduct interviews and appoint the member who will take the seat left vacant by Dr. Stephen Crawford, who left the board in November to take a position with the National Governors Association.
