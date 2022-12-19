100 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1922
On the old main line of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, Matilda Keefer Shawbaker lives a life of ease and comfort at the tranquil village of Monrovia. Born on September 7, 1820, she is no only the oldest resident of Frederick county but one of the most remarkable women in the state.
Determined to prevent a repetition of the vandalism that occurred last year just prior to the Christmas holidays, State Forester F.W. Besley, with the cooperation of the Maryland Forestry Association and members of the state police force, is behind a campaign to save the Christmas greens in the forest from city marauders. Mr. Besley has had signs posted along the automobile drives near Baltimore and has sent out letters prepared by the Forestry Association warning against removal of greens. State policemen and county officers will watch for the Sunday automobilist who trespasses on another’s property to cut holly, cedar, pine or any other greens. Last year, “some of them were so utterly reckless that they cut young trees that had been set out by property owners,” said Mr. Besley.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 2002
Frederick County is mobilizing to prepare for the bioterror threat of smallpox, a disease that kills one in three people who are exposed to the virus. Frederick Memorial Hospital is currently recruiting 100 volunteers to receive some of the 1,000 doses of vaccine ordered by the Frederick County Health Department for first-responders and other emergency personnel, said vice president Ken Coffey. On Friday, President Bush announced that smallpox vaccination would be offered to the military and civilian health care workers for the first time in decades.
Early on the morning of Oct. 24, Maryland State Police Trooper Chris Paschal took up a position a few yards away from two of the most wanted men on the planet. Then he waited. “I’ve never been so anxious in my whole life,” Tpr. Paschal said, describing the hours spent preparing to arrest the Washington area sniper suspects after they were found sleeping in their car at a Myersville rest stop. “It was a three-hour adrenaline rush — the ride of a lifetime ...,” he said. “Once I got home I thought, ‘Oh, my God, we just caught the snipers.’” Tpr. Paschal and other troopers were honored for their role in capturing sniper suspects John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo.
