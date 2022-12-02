100 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1922
Shortly before 1 o’clock this morning, fire was discovered in the business shop of John E. Schell, North Market street, and extinguished after a hole had been burned in the floor. Mr. Schell was awakened by smoke in his room and a hurried investigation revealed that his store room was filled with smoke. A cuspidor was burning. Officer Rodenhoefer, from police headquarters, assisted Mr. Schell to extinguish the fire. An alarm was sent to the Junior Enginehouse. A hose carriage was quickly brought to the scene but the fire was extinguished before the apparatus arrived.
The controversy between County Health Officer Dr. Henry P. Fahrney and the local physicians at Middletown over the recent diptheria epidemic at Middletown was aired at a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners behind closed doors Friday afternoon. One of the commissioners stated last night that the hearing was the outcome of an application made to the board by Dr. Fahrney asking for police power to enforce his decrees which he claimed were flagrantly violated in Middletown.
Flames from an oil stove, which had exploded, fired the 5-room log and frame dwelling of Wm. H. Freed, at Bethel, and caused the complete destruction of the building. Mr. Freed and wife were in a down stairs room at the time, but the fire spread so rapidly that they were able to save very little furniture from the burning house. Mrs. Freed had lighted the stove to warm the bedroom before retiring, and then returned downstairs. Suddenly, a roaring noise was heard, and flames and smoke were seen bursting down the steps.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1982
Certain drunk-driving charges placed by Frederick police could be tossed out of court because of possible problems with the type of breathalyzer used in the city. Maryland’s chief medical toxicologist ordered the city force to temporarily stop using a Smith & Wesson breath alcohol testing instrument in the “Batmobile” van Wednesday. The breathalyzer’s manufacturer said radio transmission, like those from police radios, have produced erroneous blood alcohol readings on some units.
Frederick County voters, not the county commissioners they elect, will choose the next leader of the Board of County Commissioners. In an ordinance the new board adopted Wednesday as its first official action, the highest popular vote-getter of the party claiming the board’s majority will become the board president. The vice president will be the second-highest vote-getter of the majority party.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 2002
WASHINGTON — The last time Andrew Jackson got a makeover, he ended up with a big head, slightly off-center. This time, he will get a little color. The most noticeable features of the last redesign of U.S. currency — the oversized, off-center portraits, produced all kinds of derisive nicknames. Color is coming and government money makers are hoping for a warmer reception for the changes. The new $20, is set with its public unveiling for the spring. In the works is a five-year effort, costing up to $53 million, to educate people about the changes. An important goal is to help distinguish between genuine greenbacks and bogus bills.
The new Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit program requires any new development of 25 or more units, using county water and sewer, to have 12.5 percent of those units affordable to moderate- or low-income households. The program, modeled on a Montgomery County plan that began in 1974, caps costs for renters and home buyers. Frederick’s 25-unit requirement is one of the lowest in the country. Montgomery County’s program applies to developments with 50 units or more.
