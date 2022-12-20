100 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1922
The mornings these days are especially cold in Ladiesburg, Md., a town of some 50 families. The town is without coal and the supply of wood is reported low. Last evening application through Charles B. Winter, owner of a general merchandise store in that town, was made to the county fuel administrator for relief. While other towns have been receiving their quota of coal shipments, Ladiesburg, Mr. Winter says, has been ignored.
“The people of the United States at the present time have a tendency of going back to tenancy instead of home ownership,” William Herren, field secretary of the National Association of Real Estate Boards, told the members of the Baltimore Board at the Emerson Hotel Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Herren said that a country of home owners would never become a socialistic one.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1982
“Agriculture has been very fortunate and done very well in Annapolis in years past,” Sen. Charles H. Smelser, D-Frederick/Carroll, told area farm groups Saturday during a “get acquainted meeting,” which included members of Frederick County’s delegation to Annapolis, Frederick County Farm Bureau and Frederick County Pomona Grange. “We are holding this meeting to let you the legislators know who we are and the things we would like to see accomplished in the Maryland legislature,” said Frederick County Pomona Grange Legislative Chairman James Moser.
For the second Sunday in a row, a measurable snowfall fell on Frederick County. Yesterday’s storm, which forecasters had predicted could dump up to 6 inches of snow in the area, began to taper off after about 3 inches.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 2002
An FBI search of a wooded area atop Catoctin Mountain as part of the anthrax investigation appeared to be close to wrapping up Thursday. Chris Murray, spokesman for the FBI’s Washington field office, said agents were dismantling the operation that began last week and included divers who searched ponds for possible evidence. Law enforcement officials have said the search was focused on information from a tipster that lab equipment may have been tossed into a pond.
Frederick City Housing Authority and HOPE VI committee members are eyeing several properties as part of the effort to deconcentrate poverty by scattering public housing through mixed-income developments. One site, roughly eight acres off U.S. 40, is earmarked for a 93-unit mixed-income apartment building. The property is located between Hillcrest Drive and Hill Street and has been vacant for 30 years. Site C, near the old Greyhound Bus Station on South Street, is the only property currently under a construction plan, according to housing authority director Teresa Justice. The authority is purchasing about 30 units of the 105 being developed.
