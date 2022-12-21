100 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1922
A just completed water survey of the city was submitted at the regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night. The report was extensive and conveyed in detail considerable information in regard to the quantity of water that is being consumed in the homes, factories and business places. The survey indicated that there were 136 extra bath tubs and 202 flush closets from which the city was not receiving water rent. Leakage was found in 58 kitchens, 44 flush closets, 14 bath tubs, 54 yards and 5 streets. Twenty-five new houses were found to be using water not scheduled on the books of the water rent collector.
Christmas services will be held at the plant of the Union Manufacturing Company on East Patrick street, this city, tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock. An interesting musical and literary program will be presented. All addresses, musical numbers, dialogues, etc., will be delivered by people connected with the organization. No outsiders will participate. It will be the first of the kind ever held at the local hosiery, or, for that matter, ever held by any factory in Frederick. Similar collections will be held tomorrow at the plants of the Union Manufacturing Company in Thurmont and Emmitsburg.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1982
Bids to remodel the old East Church Street American Legion home for school board offices are at least $30,000 over budget. That will force the Frederick County Commissioners to scrape together the extra money or scale down the project.
Area basketball teams wrap up their pre-holiday games over the next three days with Frederick and Thomas Johnson both hoping to take unbeaten records into next week’s Frederick County Holiday Classic.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 2002
Theft from cemeteries is a regular occurrence, local cemetery managers said Friday. “It’s pretty common all the time,” Mount Olivet Cemetery superintendent Ron Pearcey said. “It’s ridiculous, really.” Following a woman’s call of complaint about the theft of flowers off of a relative’s grave, Mr. Pearcey said the problem has existed almost as long as cemeteries.
That stack of long-overdue library materials in the corner can stop haunting you now. In an effort to recover as many items as possible, Frederick County Public Libraries will hold a one-time only Fine Free Day when overdue materials may be returned to the library at no cost.
