100 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1922
The work that is being done in every department of Frederick high school, Prof. W.K. Klingaman, principal, has received the unqualified approval of Mr. Samuel N. North, state high school supervisor. Dr. North has advised high school teachers and principals from other counties in the state to visit the local high school and to study the work that is being done there in every department and every activity.
The opening of a community playground in Woodsboro may be the outcome of the community meeting called for the evening of December 20 in the interest of baseball. All people living in Woodsboro and vicinity have been invited to attend the meeting. A movement had been launched to have a plot of ground purchased for use as a permanent ball park to belong to the Woodsboro community. This led to an initiative in favor of purchasing a tract of land sufficiently large to afford facilities for other games and sports, and to serve as a general playground for young and old.
An expansion of the service of the Potomac Public Service Co. is being contemplated in Frederick county. A new $50,000 substation is being constructed on the site of the present station and will adjoin the structure that was erected several years ago at Fifth and East streets. The old building, which was the original substation before the erection of the new structure several years ago, is being torn down. The recently built station will supply the necessary current until the new one is completed when the circuit will be switched to the new plant.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1982
The Frederick County Board of appeals denied special exception to establish a Christian retreat near Unionville Tuesday night on the grounds that it was not compatible with the area. Many people showed up to testify both for and against the retreat. Sen. Charles H. Smelser, D-Frederick/Carroll/Howard, an area resident, opposed the retreat. Smelser said it would be a commercial venture with potential for vast expansion. He voiced concern with possibilities of high concentrations of people around the Libertytown/Unionville community, which would detract from the nature of the area’s farmland.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 2002
Governor-elect Robert Ehrlich’s transition team is focusing on a number of farm leaders for his secretary of agriculture. Included on the list is Scott M. Barao of Mount Airy, according to James Brady, co-chairman of Mr. Ehrlich’s transition team. As a beef cattle specialist for the University of Maryland, Mr. Barao provided research to the Ehrlich campaign and campaigned heavily for him.
Interim Animal Control Director Harold Domer says he would like his job on a permanent basis. He was hired as interim director in October. Mr. Domer worked for the Frederick Police Department for 27 years. Since becoming interim director, Mr. Domer said he has proposed changes to present policy, such as spaying or neutering animals before they are adopted rather than after.
