100 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1922
The Christmas celebration of the Empty Stocking Club was held Friday at Winchester Hall. A tree, erected by Joseph Zimmerman and beautifully trimmed by the women, stood in the center of the stage. Gifts for the children lay about the tree. Sleigh bells were heard and Santa Claus, impersonated by “Fritz” Bowers, came on the stage and gave out presents. Through the kindness and generosity of the Rotary Club, the association was able to add one more pair of stockings and one handkerchief to the treat for each child. Other gifts included boxes of chocolates and nuts, an orange and an apple, a doll for girls, a toy or book for boys. Over 200 children were present with gifts.
Fifty-three well-filled packages were distributed from police headquarters Friday afternoon among needy persons of the city. Each package contained half a peck of potatoes, seven cans of corn, three loaves of bread, beans, sugar, coffee, cornmeal, hominy and flour. It was the annual distribution of provisions under the auspices of the mayor and aldermen and brought cheer to many homes.The prospect of a white Christmas is very slim, according to the weather sharps. Warm weather is predicted for today and still warmer weather for tomorrow. Although winter arrived officially at 9:57 o’clock Friday morning, the temperatures prevailing the entire day suggested fall rather than winter.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1982
Frederick County services don’t necessarily stop just because a holiday rolls around. Even on Christmas Day, County tax dollars will be put to work. Water and sewer services are probably the most visible services that need daily attention. “People don’t like sewage backed up in their basement,” said Gary Hill, water and sewer department chief.
Fifteen area high school cage teams, including 11 boys and four girls teams, and two local men’s college teams will be involved in 10 Christmas tournaments starting next week. This is the first year for the county girls classic. It replaces the Tri-County Classic that has been held for the past three years.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 2002
Budget cuts and dwindling donations have forced the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center to cut back its hours and lay off an employee, officials said Sunday. To meet its annual $450,000 budget, the center depends on public and private donations and funding from the city of Frederick, Frederick County and the Maryland Arts Council. “We run a tight ship on a shoestring budget,” said Catherine Moreland, executive director. The city cut its usual $75,000 contribution by $15,000 this fiscal year, and the center received only $13,000 of the $18,000 it expected from the state arts council. The county’s funding remained unchanged at $40,000.
A non-native insect species has been ravaging evergreen forests on the East Coast since the 1950s. Countermeasures by scientists over the past five years, though still unproven, may extend to Frederick County for the first time in the spring. Plans under consideration call for injecting trees in Cunningham Falls State Park with insecticide, and releasing Japanese ladybugs to eat the tree killers. Cunningham Falls, along with the rest of the Catoctin Mountains, the whole Appalachian range and some northeast coastal regions, is losing its eastern hemlock forests to the rapidly spreading hemlock woolly adelgid.
